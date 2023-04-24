Sports
WCC Women’s Tennis Tournament Bracket 2023 Revealed
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – After another outstanding season of West Coast Conference women’s tennis, which saw No. 8 Pepperdine win the WCC Regular Season Championship again, the roster for the 2023 WCC Women’s Tennis Tournament has now been set.
The tournament will be held concurrently with the men’s tournament April 27-29 at the Aztec Tennis Complex on the San Diego State campus.
Below are the first round placements and matchups. For more information about the tournament, visit the WCC Tennis Tournament Central home page.
WCC Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023
Aztec Tennis Complex, San Diego State University
Thursday April 27
Match 1: 10 a.m. No. 3 LMU vs. No. 6 San Francisco
Game 2: 10 a.m. No. 4 BYU vs. No. 5 Portland
Friday April 28
Match 3: 10am Winner of Match 1 vs. No. 2 seed San Diego
Match 4: 10 a.m. Winner of Match 2 vs. No. 1 seed Pepperdine
Saturday April 29
10 a.m. – Championship game

