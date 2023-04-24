Calgary NW Flames all fired for under-18 AAA hockey nationals

Article content
The last time the Calgary NW Flames fired up a run for the under-18 AAA nationals, they returned home second.
Fast-forward 24 years later, and the local hockey phenoms are on fire to take it one step further.
They want the title and feel it is within their grasp, fueled by a bond of faith fueled by an impressive desire to reach the Canadian Championship.
We can do anything, Flames captain Aidan Larose said ahead of Monday’s start the Hockey Canada Mens Under-18 Club Nationals in Saint Hyacinthe, Que. We’ve been through a lot of setbacks and a lot of injuries to get here, and we’ve never given up. We’re going down, and maybe we’re going down some bodies. But we’ve seen everything. There’s nothing we haven’t seen. So were just prepared for anything.
Wam so excited.
They are indeed illuminated when they go inside to the six-team tournament.
Oh, yes, it’s incredible, Flames defenseman Russ Demo agreed. This week in practice was a lot of fun. And yes, we can’t wait.
We know any team will be good there. Every other team has also earned its place. So we would just take it one day at a time.
The first day is Monday, when the Flames meet the host Gauls of Saint-Hyacinthe (5 p.m., http://www.hockeycanada.ca) in their first of five round-robin games. It’s a grind, with one game a day through Friday to determine the semi-finalists and hopefully two more to follow over the weekend for a shot at the coveted championship.
I think the most important thing is that you don’t get too high or too low during the five-game round robin because you don’t have to win every game, Flames head coach Ben Sherven said. Just using that emotional control over a bad shift and the bad turnover is really, really important to stay on track and not fall behind in the game or fall too far behind in the round robin points. You just want to stay on track and understand that you’ve never really been out of the game or tournament.
Indeed, four of the six teams make it to the playoff round, with semifinals on Saturday deciding the gold medal foes on Sunday (2 p.m.).
Sherven & Co. feel they can reach that final by continuing to believe in each other as they have by triumphing over the Calgary Royals, the Calgary Buffaloes and the St. Albert Raiders by becoming Kings of Alberta and then defeating the BC Champion Okanagan Rockets to lead the Pacific region finals.
I think the way our team has come together during the playoffs has been very special, Demo said. We have faced a lot of adversity, and that adversity has brought us together in a very special way. We fought back from behind 1-0 in the first series against the Royals, and 2-0 before getting the reverse sweep of the Buffaloes and that brought us together as a group.
And we have a deep team like we’re a really deep team, which I think also helps a lot.
Their long run-up allowed Swiss Army knife striker Luke Wong to return from a broken arm, helping them improve in the middle.
That depth is proven in the stats, with goals scored from across the lineup through the 13 playoff games. The white-hot attack was led by Josh Wiebe with 11 goals and 28 points, Max Heise with 11 goals and 21 points and Larose with 12 goals and 19 points.
One thing we’re really emphasizing in our lead up to the Nationals is that we’ve been able to outscore a lot of opponents. We understand that we’re going to be playing teams that are even more powerful offensively than we are, Sherven said. . Looking at trading opportunities and trading bumps, we couldn’t do that and be that effective. So we talked a lot about managing pucks and taking what the other teams give us but not trying to create things out of thin air where if we turned pucks against these attacking teams it would put a lot of pressure on our goalkeepers. Not that they can’t do it, but you don’t want to ask the keepers to do that five days in a row hoping to come out on top.
It was Brett OHalloran and Jake Pilon guarding the Flames net with effectiveness, both sporting goals against averages just over 3.00.
There’s definitely a lot of high-end firepower in every team that shows up well in Nationals, Sherven said. We will have to be very good and find the next level against each team.
Early Monday against the Gaulois, who boast a solid attacking depth pace by a pair of big goalscorers in Emile Guite and Caleb Desnoyers.
Whatever happens, we have to stay positive on the bank, Larose said. We have to stay disciplined, we have to stay outside the box. We need to get the puck under control. I think just the positivity will be huge in bringing guys up instead of bringing them down. And I think that’s the bond we have now. I don’t think that will be a problem for us.
Added Sherven, They know what’s at stake, and are certainly quite a motivated and confident bunch after all their trials and tribulations. So they are all set to go.
http://www.twitter.com/ToddSaelhofPM
FLAMES AT SUBJECTS
in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
Monday: against Gauls of Saint-Hyacinthe, 5 p.m
Tuesday: against Toronto Jr. Canadiens, 1:30 p.m
Wednesday: vs. Pictou Country Majors, 10 a.m
Thursday: against Saskatoon Blazers, 10am
Friday: against Blizzard of the Saint-Francois Seminary, 10 a.m
Saturday: Semifinals, 11.30am, 4.30pm
Sunday: Medal Games: Bronze, 10 a.m.; Gold, 2 p.m
All games stream live onhttp://www.hockeycanada.ca
