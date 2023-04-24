5 Money Lessons We Can Learn From Sachin Tendulkar’s Cricket Career

Sachin has reached another half centurybut this time it’s off the field.

The master blaster, and one of the greatest players to ever play cricket, turned 50 today. Not only India, fans, players and admirers from all over the world should celebrate his birthday and convey their good wishes.

While it’s a no brainer that millions around the world must have learned and admired the career of the cricketing legend, not many people are aware of the lessons his cricketing journey teaches us about financial planning.

Money lessons from Sachin Tendulkar’s cricket career



Curious? Read on as we explain money lessons we can all learn from the little master blaster’s cricketing career.

1. Start with early help

Sachin Tendulkar held his first bat at the age of just 11, and he debuted for India as a teenager aged 16 in 1989. Who would have thought in 1989 that this teenager would become one of the world’s best hitters ever?And it was not a rosy ride, with many ups and downs. But starting early in his teens gave the little master blaster more time to further understand his game, his strengths and weaknesses and keep getting better accordingly. And the rest, as we know, is history.

Likewise, the phrase “the early bird catches the worm” holds true when it comes to financial planning. We hear this all the time that one should start saving early. Starting early doesn’t give you more time to learn from your mistakes and improve, but it also helps you accumulate more wealth without worrying too much about your finances.



For example, if a 25 year old starts investing only a small amount like Rs 5000 per month in an equity fund through SIP mode (assuming a conservative return of 12%), and keeps investing till the age of say 50 , the body would amount to about Rs 93 lakh.

But if a person starts investing at the age of say 35, it would require a larger SIP amount of around Rs 23,000 per month (vs 25 year old Rs 5,000) to accumulate a similar corpus at the age of 50. And if a 35 year old considers investing a similar amount to the 25 year old Rs 5,000, the accumulated corpus by the time the person turns 50 years old will be less i.e. around Rs 24 lakh.

That’s why the sooner you start, the more you’ll be able to maximize the power of compounding as you give your money more time to grow.

2. Know when to stop

After racking up plenty of runs for the country over 24 years, Sachin knew when to hang up his boots. He chose the day when he would retire as he knew best about his mind and body as well as the status of the Indian cricket team at that time. With many aspects in mind, he retired on November 16, 2013, about two years after India won the World Cup in 2011.

While the nation would have wanted the little master blaster to play forever, he may have known when it was time to retire.



Likewise, when it comes to financial planning, it’s important to know when you want to retire, and plan accordingly. When making the decision to retire, it’s important to consider your current and anticipated responsibilities before calling. Remember never to copy anyone else as everyone’s life has a different journey and the decision should be yours.

Also, know when to stop helps you close out certain investments that may not yield the expected returns. This way you can least minimize the loss instead of letting the investment go further deep into the red and eat up all your money!

3. Important to shut out the noise and stay focused

One thing that separated Sachin Tendulkar from most other cricketers is his focus on letting his actions speak for themselves. Knowing how aggressive the game gets at times and the highs and lows that make up the journey, Sachin never had time to stare back at the fast bowler who beat him, or the cricketers who tried to sledge him.

The master blaster simply looked down, walked down a few steps, tapped the field and took guard again, playing his usual innings and letting the bat do the talking. Perhaps this trait was one of the main reasons why he remained focused and continued to play at the highest level for more than two decades.

Similarly, in financial planning, it is important to stay focused on our financial goals all the time and not let emotional decisions control us. There would be times when life could throw us into difficult situations and the outside noise might try to distract us from our financial goals. That’s when you need to stay focused, shut out the noise, stick to your financial plan and trust it. Be it economic uncertainty, stock market ups and downs or anything else, don’t blindly follow the crowd and make sure you stick to and believe in your money mantras as it will help you achieve your financial goals.

4. Discipline pays off in the long run

If we had to pick one quality out of the many that the little master blaster possesses, it would be his discipline, right? No matter how many injuries or ups and downs came to his form during his career, Sachin would always continue to believe in himself and stay disciplined and confident in the process. He would also always thrive to improve. That discipline, that dedication to his career is the single most important virtue that has made him what he is.

A legend indeed.



Similarly, in financial planning it is difficult but never impossible to have discipline. There can be many shortcuts to get rich quick. But that won’t last. Only by being financially disciplined can you accumulate wealth. For example, instead of expecting miracles to make you rich when investing, it’s better to be disciplined and stick to the basics. If you are making SIPs towards a goal, don’t stop half way and keep investing in a disciplined manner until the goal is reached.

5. Always have a retirement plan

No matter how much you earn during your working life, it is always important to have a retirement plan.

During his playing days, Sachin, a foodie, opened a chain of gourmet restaurants. In addition, he has also invested in many different companies in which he owns different percentages of the shares. These include Smartron India, Smaaash Entertainment, JetSynthesys, Spinny, etc.

All of this is in addition to the other income he receives from endorsements. All this diversification has been key to a financially stress-free life after retirement.

Likewise, it is very important to plan your retirement well in advance and not just a few years from now. And don’t forget to diversify, as that helps lower risk in your overall investment portfolio. Remember, planning your years after retirement will not only make you stress-free, but also allow you to fully enjoy those golden years after working so hard most of your life.

