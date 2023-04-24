Receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig leaves CU Buffs – BuffZone





One of the brightest stars of Saturday’s football game is leaving the Colorado Buffaloes. Junior Montana Lemonious-Craig posted a letter to social media on Sunday thanking the CU community for his time in Boulder. While Lemonious-Craig never actually wrote that he’s switching, the letter reads like a goodbye and multiple BuffZone sources confirmed that Lemonious-Craig plans to switch. I am writing to express my sincere appreciation to the entire University of Colorado community for the incredible opportunity I have had to visit this esteemed institution in Boulder, Co., wrote Lemonious-Craig. After thanking the faculty, staff, colleagues and teammates, Lemonious-Craig added, I am proud to be a part of this community. Once again, I want to thank the University of Colorado for making my college experience a memorable one. Also on Sunday, redshirt freshman receiver Chase Sowell announced that he is entering the transfer portal and that JuJuan Johnson, a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, was fired from the Buffs. Lemonious-Craig unofficially caught six passes for 169 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown, in Saturday’s spring game at Folsom Field. Last season, he led the Buffs with 23 catches while finishing second in receiving yards (359) and receiving touchdowns (three). He caught a game-winning touchdown pass from JT Shrout in overtime of the Buffs’ lone win last season, 20-13 against California. During his time with the Buffs, Lemonious-Craig played in 25 games, catching 33 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman CU head coach Deion Sanders has reviewed the roster and has repeatedly said more changes are on the way. However, Lemonious-Craig’s departure is surprising because of the production he’s had this spring and the bond he’s built with the new staff and new quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After Saturday’s spring game, Shedeur Sanders was asked if he wanted to build a relationship with Lemonious-Craig. It was extremely fun, Sanders said. He just understood the relationship I have with Travis (Hunter), also further down the field, as deep balls and you understand it’s a new offense. So the new offense will be pros and cons and things that we struggle with. So then we all got together, worked over spring break. Just keep a good relationship with each other and keep talking on and off the field and on game day he will show up. The most important thing for a relationship between quarterback and receiver is trust. That’s all. If I trust him and I know, okay, anyway, he’s not going to let anyone take my ball, then catches will go up and that’s what Montana knows too. So he stepped up today. As it turns out, the spring game will be Lemonious-Craigs’ last game with the Buffs. He still has two seasons left. Sowell caught two passes for 23 yards as a true freshman last season, but played in just four games before suffering a season-ending injury. He still has four years of eligibility. Johnson, an athlete from Lafayette Christian (La.) Academy, committed to the Buffs on February 4. He said CU is still one of his top schools, but he chooses to open up his recruiting at this time.

