Local News: Tennis players, fans gather around Westmar Tennis Courts (4/24/23)
(Sentinel photo by Tom Lawrence) Tifany Wright, head coach of the girls’ tennis team at Le Mars Community High School, said removing the Westmar tennis courts would harm the school’s ability to host events.
LE MARS There appears to be a lot of love for the Westmar Tennis Courts.
Several people spoke out in favor of preserving the courts at the meeting of the city council of Le Mars on Tuesday, April 18. The council had discussed removing the courts at its April 4 meeting, and a story in The Le Mars Sentinel warned tennis fans to rally around them.
At the April 4 meeting, city manager Jason Vacura said Public Facilities Supervisor Brad Eppling made a request to resurface the tennis courts, the line item was reduced in size and later removed during budget discussions.
The original request was $98,400, which was reduced to $40,000. During the budget workshop it completely disappeared. Vacura said he was under the impression that the courts on 11th Street Southeast would eventually disappear.
Am I right about that? he said. So I can get to work getting them out or do we want to keep them?
The message from the tennis players and fans was clear on Tuesday: hold on. The council listened, asked a few questions, but took no action to restore or remove funding for the rehabilitation of the courts.
Former city council member Delana Ihrke said when she was on the council removing the courts was discussed, but the idea was rejected. That should be the case now, Irhke said.
I think it’s important to keep the courts we have and keep them in good shape, she said.
(Sentinel photo by Tom Lawrence) Former city council member Delana Ihrke addressed the council about the Westmar tennis courts at the April 18 meeting. She said it’s important to go to court.
Irhke said courts are needed on both sides of the city. There are also courts at Le Mars Community High School and at Willow Creek Golf Course, as some children can only travel a short distance from their home.
Her husband Scott Irhke echoed her words, saying the Westmar courts are the best in town.
It’s a very special place for me, he said.
Tifany Wright, the head coach of the high school girls’ tennis team, agreed. Wright said she has 32 girls playing tennis this spring and many new tennis players are using the city’s courts. There are 22 boys playing varsity tennis, she said.
If the Westmar courts are removed, Wright said, the tennis program will have a hard time hosting events.
I don’t see the rush to rip them out, she said.
Shane Sitzmann said the Westmar courts are the favorite place to play in town.
Patty Sitzmann said the courts have historical value, and with three courts and an area to hit against a backstop, are useful to many players. The city has to accept that outside items will need to be repaired after a few years, she said.
Lance Sitzmann said the courts bring people to the city and are a great asset.
We really need the courts, we really do, he said.
The tennis attorneys also urged the city to hire a firm with experience in restoring jobs and not to rely on a construction company. Vacura said when the city resurfaced the municipal park’s tennis courts last year, the contractor had experience repairing tennis courts.
Delana Ihrke said it’s a quality of life issue, and having the Westmar tennis courts in good condition would be part of that for the people of Le Mars. She said nine holes had been added to the golf course and a recreational course had been created.
Making sure there are enough tennis courts for everyone would continue that effort, Ihrke said. While playing golf or going to a swimming pool costs money, the tennis courts are free to use.
Le Mars is about quality of life, she said.
The council was impressed by the statements of support.
On April 4, Alderman Clark Goodchild said that if the courts are to be maintained, they must be properly maintained. But Goodchild said with a nice facility on the golf course he doesn’t think the Westmar courses are necessary.
He said that while he does not monitor the courts, he has been told they are rarely used by the general public and have essentially become private courts for a few people.
I know this is going to make me faint, he said.
On April 18, Goodchild said he did indeed get some for his comments. He said he was happy to hear from people and happy that citizens attended the meeting to express their views.
I really appreciate citizens paying attention, Goodchild said.
One issue raised during the discussion was the dissolution of the City Park Board by order of then-Mayor Dick Kirchoff, who served 14 years.
I was not involved, but it had to do with a lack of efficiency, Vacura told The Le Mars Sentinel.
At the meeting, city councilors said that if a Park Board still existed, it could have screened a proposal to get rid of the courts before the matter came before the council. They talked about setting one up again, perhaps as an informal advisory board, but took no action.
Mayor Rob Bixenman served on the Park Board before being elected to lead the city.
