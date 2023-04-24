Bruins tame undisciplined panthers 6-2





The Florida Panthers unraveled and the Boston Bruins capitalized on a 6-2 win in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Bruins can now clinch the series in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night. GOLD STAR: While Linus Ullmark (43 saves) was definitely worthy of the Gold Star or commendation, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is on fire and set to become a major factor in the Bruins’ playoff run. As written here on Saturday, the 31-year-old has found his stride, and it showed in Game 4. Hall scored the final two goals of the game and had two assists. He now has five goals and three assists in his last three games. Taylor Hall are you kidding?! pic.twitter.com/Lk2r0Dj5jm — Sportnet (@Sportnet) April 23, 2023 BLACK EYE:In the humble opinion of this writer, winger of the Panthers Matthew Tkachuk should finish third behind David Pastrnak and the easiest vote ever for the Hart Trophy, Connor McDavid. That said, he’s arguably the nastiest player this 48-year-old has covered or watched as a fan since Matt Cooke. I would even put Tkachuk in the dirty elite category of Claude Lemieux and Ulf Samuelsson. His cowardly checking the kidneys of a defenseless Garnet Hathaway on the ice was an affront to the game, as was any lack of additional discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety. Garnet Hathaway was very slow to get up after taking this cross-check from Matthew Tkachuk to end the first period. Not good: pic.twitter.com/KhlSf380Pm — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 23, 2023 As if that wasn’t enough, Tkachuk then checked an unsuspecting Linus Ullmark 16:49 into the third period when the Boston Bruins had a 5-2 lead, but of course he gets a minor and Ullmark is thrown. How so? Pure chaos in Bruins-Panthers: A brawl breaks out and Linus Ullmark wants to fight Matthew Tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/Owoqimmgh — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 23, 2023 TURNING POINT:Thanks to Tkachuk’s stupidity and lack of composure, the Boston Bruins entered the second period with a power play and made Tkachuk and the Panthers pay on the scoreboard. Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk put his team up 2-0 with a power play goal 1:52 into midframe, with Dmitry Orlov and Taylor Hall grabbing the helpers. The Bruins power play strikes again. Jake DeBrusk completes a great passing and his 2-0 Bruins: pic.twitter.com/PSupykPdqC — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 23, 2023 While this didn’t prove to be the winner of the game, the ability to get revenge on Tkachuk and turn his foul play into points again seemed to unify the Bruins even more. FAIR MENTION: Now that he came up with this nickname for Jake DeBrusk: ‘Big Goal Jake’ Since joining the NHL in the 2017-18 season, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has had a knack for big and catchy goals. He has three game-winning goals in 120 Stanley Cup playoff games and 29 in 385 regular season games. Even though he didn’t score a game-winner in Game 4, his two goals were huge, especially the one that made it 4-2 8:05 in the third period and only 1:54 after Sam Bennett made it 3-. 2. Jake DeBrusk puts in a rebound after a nice pass from Taylor Hall to Pavel Zacha. 4-2 browning: pic.twitter.com/9bivZ9CgFh — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 23, 2023 BY THE NUMBERS: 0 –The number of goals the Florida Panthers have scored in the first period of each game in this series. QUOTE TO INCLUDE:“Back to the TD Garden Baby!” — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on NESN postgame show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2023/04/23/boston-bruins-talking-points-bruins-tame-undisciplined-panthers-6-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos