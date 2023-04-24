DJ Uiagalelei explains why he left Clemson Football for Oregon State





Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei didn’t hold back as he discussed his decision to move from the Tigers to Oregon State. In a piece published by The athletic on Sunday, Uiagalelei explained why he chose to leave Clemson at the end of his junior season. The biggest problem, Uiagalelei said in the story, was Clemson’s plan. The former California five-star contender felt the Tigers’ offense under former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter was “very easy” and would not help him showcase his strengths as he prepared for a professional career. Clemson’s offense fell short of its usual level last season, leading coach Dabo Swinney to fire Streeter and replace him with TCU’s Garrett Riley. RECRUITMENT NEWS:What Hevin Brown-Shuler’s Commitment Means for Clemson Football’s Recruiting Class in 2024 PROSPECTS 2023:ESPN Power Index Predictions for Clemson Football’s ACC Championship, CFP Odds in 2023 However, before the coordinator switch, Swinney experimented with a quarterback substitution. He traded Uiagalelei for then-freshman Cade Klubnik in several games, including a loss on the road to Notre Dame. Uiagalelei spoke to the Athletic about that match in particular. Clemson trailed at half time and struggled to move the ball. Uiagalelei got the Tigers to around midfield on his second drive of the third quarter, but no further. Swinney turned to Klubnik. “I don’t think my offensive coordinator knew (that Swinney wanted to go with Klubnik),” he told The Athletic. “Swinney said:) I just want to get a spark. I was pissed off, like, ‘What do you mean a spark? We just had our best drive there. I’m doing exactly what you tell me to do.” Clemson will now enter the 2023 season with Klubnik as the undisputed starter. The sophomore completed 61% of his 100 strides last season and will work on another offense under Riley. Uiagalelei told The Athletic that he feels more comfortable playing quarterback at Oregon State. He said the offense under Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren allows him to play with more freedom than Clemson. Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter@christinalong00or email her at [email protected]

