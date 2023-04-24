Aruna and Assar are going to look forward to the ITTF Africa Cup





Qadri Aruna takes on Omar Assar at the Africa Table Tennis extravaganza in Nairobi. Five years after the Nigerian Quadri Akinade Aruna lost 3-4 to the Egyptian Omar Assar in the blood-curdling final of the ITTF Africa Top 16 Cup 2018 in Nairobi, the African table tennis association awaits another sparkling week of table tennis action. Aruna and Asssar are among the elite players registered for the Africa Festival of TableTennis which kicks off May 1-3 at the Kasarani indoor gymnasium with the Africa Club Championship and finally the ITTF Africa Cup (World Cup qualifiers) from May 4 to 6 May. Aruna works for Fakel-Gazprom in the Russian Premier Table Tennis League and is the first African player to rank in the top 10 in the world. His entry into Kasarani’s showpiece is already arousing much enthusiasm and expectation. Aruna’s old rival Assar is also a celebrity in his own right. At the 2020 Summer Olympics, Assar finished 5th in the men’s singles after losing to China’s Ma Long in the quarterfinals. As of August 2021, Assar was ranked 36th in the ITTF world rankings after reaching his highest ranking of 16th in March 2016. When asked about Assars and Aruna’s comeback, Kenyan team player Josiah Wandera commented: I played against Aruna once in Tunis during the Africa 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo. Aruna has a very powerful forehand. So he’s pretty much a forehand-dominant player with a lot of international experience. Wandera added: There are a lot of good players in the tournament though. Assar will definitely give Aruna a run for his money and I just can’t wait to see who comes out on top between the two. Nevertheless, I’m sure the fans will enjoy seeing both play. Lydia Setey, the mainstay of the Kenya national women’s team, commented: I’m putting my money on Aruna because he’s such a skilled player. He plays competitively with striking passion and maintains the spirit of sportsmanship on the table. He never gives up, he fights to the end. Setey continued: Aruna has been playing very well lately against players like Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and other world elite players; make them run for their money. So I won’t be wrong to say Aruna will be the winner in Nairobi. Born on August 9, 1988 in Oyo, Nigeria, Aruna competed for Nigeria in the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2016 Summer Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals in the latter competition. In 2021, Aruna reached the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender event in WTT Doha. He lost 3-1 in the quarter-finals to Lin Yun-Ju after saving four match points and nearly making a comeback. In the same year, in 2021, Aruna also reached the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, but lost 2-4 to Sweden’s Truls Mregrdh. At the 2014 World Cup he reached the quarter-finals in men’s singles. Aruna took part in the 2018 ITTF African Cup in Nairobi and placed first in Group 2, qualifying for the quarter-finals. In the quarterfinals, Aruna defeated Derek Abrefa (4-0). In the semi-finals he beat Ahmed Saleh (4-1) to advance to the Africa Cup final. The 2018 African Cup final in Nairobi saw two of the few African players in the top 50 of the ITTF world rankings, 2015 and 2016 champion Assar against reigning 2017 champion Aruna in the feud for African table tennis supremacy. Aruna lost to the Egyptian in the final and hopes to make up for it in Nairobi this time.

