Walker lands in seventh place after day one of the CAA championships





Men’s Golf | 4/23/2023 11:37 PM BEAUFORT, SC North Carolina sophomore A&T Samuel Drew Walker shot an even-par 72 during the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Golf Conference Championship on the par-72, 6,998-yard Dataw Island Morgan River/Cotton Dike course on Sunday. Walker is tied for seventh place when play in the second round begins on Tuesday. Walker is four shots behind tournament leader Patrick Sparks of UNC Wilmington, who fired a 4-under 68 in round 1. Drexel’s Brockton English is second after a first-round 3-under 69. College of Charleston’s Kieron van Wyk comes in second third place round with a 2-under 70. There is a three-way tie for fourth place. The trio is one stroke better than the five-time shared seventh place. As a team, A&T is in seventh place after shooting a 14-over 302. The Aggies are 17 shots off the lead behind leader Drexel in the first round at 3-under 285. UNCW is four shots off the lead at 1-over 289, and Charleston rounds out the top-3 at 3-over 291. Walker started his day with five straight pars before carding his first birdie on the par-3, 202-yard sixth. He went 2-under after scoring a four on the par-5, 568-yard eighth. Walker made the turn at 2-under for an unfortunate double bogey on the par-4 11th. Walker collected himself and put together a series of four straight pars before going back to the red with a two on the par-3 187-yard 16th. It looked like Walker was moving closer to the leader as his final was a par-5, 558 yard 18th. But Walker bogeyed the hole and slide to par. Walker has played eight consecutive rounds, even par or better, extending his school record. Carson Witherspoon is two shots behind his teammate, Walker, after shooting a 2-over 74. Witherspoon is tied for fourth for 15th. Like Walker, Witherspoon opened the day with five straight pars. But he bogeyed the sixth before he bogeyed the seventh. But he did get his first birdie with a four on par-5 eighth. Before making the turn, Witherspoon bogeyed the par-4 ninth and after the turn bogeyed the par-4 tenth. Witherspoon increased his score to 4-over with a bogey on the par-3 12th before finishing the day strong. He carded birdies on the par-5, 553-yard 13th and the par-4, 466-yard 14th to move to 2-over. Witherspoon stayed there by finishing his round with four straight pars. To graduate Diego Gonzalez made no birdies on Sunday, but held steady throughout his round. Gonzalez is tied for 19th by five points by shooting a 3-over 75. He carded a consistent 16 pars, with his card marred by a double bogey and a bogey. freshman Conrad cabins shot an 82 and Martin Gutierrez shot a 90 on Sunday. The championships continue on Tuesday, with the first group starting at 8.30am and the last group at 11.50am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/4/23/mens-golf-walker-lands-in-seventh-place-after-first-day-of-caa-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos