Jesse’s Ambition: A Cricket Commentator | Local news

Jesse Stewart, born at 26 weeks and weighing 680 grams, has been fighting for his life since day one. And before his first birthday, Jesse was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a group of conditions that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

But his parents were not discouraged.

Mother Seema Stewart was now focused on raising her third son as a normal child. The challenges were many, Stewart said in an interview last week, but Jesse was determined and willing to learn.

He was so committed that in March of this year Jesse wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.

His teacher was his mother.

On the day of the SMB examination, a photo of a smiling Jesse was shared on social media. Relatives and strangers congratulated the 12-year-old and his mother on their courageous journey.

Stewart agreed to share her story with the Express.

She said: Jesse has two older siblings, ages 27 and 28. Boys who were born premature and are normal. My pregnancy was normal until Wednesday September 15, 2010, I started experiencing lower abdominal pain. I went to the health center in Chaguanas and was greeted by the guard who determined whether I should see a doctor there or go to the hospital. He told me to go to the hospital if I have a vehicle. As soon as I entered (hospital), an IV was placed in my arm. They began to prepare me for a caesarean section.

It was whispered that there was no heartbeat and that the baby was in distress. But Jesse fought to stay with his mother and came into the world crying. He would stay in the hospital for a month and get stronger every day.

After a few months we noticed that Jesse was constantly pushing his neck back and that’s when we thought we should get this checked out. We took him to a pediatrician and it was confirmed. We were told because Jesse was premature and didn’t have enough oxygen to his brain at this point, Jesse has cerebral palsy, Stewart recalled.

Stewart said her son’s preparation for SEA was no different than other kids. Jesse soon began to manage his days of school, classes, therapy, and family time.

Jesse is a wonderful, smart, loving, caring child. He likes simple things like hugs and family chats. He loves animals, if I allow him we will have a zoo, loves his cat and dog. Jesse is also in our children’s church choir, he likes to sing, she said.

But his greatest love of all, Stewart said, is cricket. Jesse actually wants to become a cricket commentator and has already started practicing.

One of the things you can’t separate Jesse from is cricket, he loves it so much that he trained himself to comment on cricket matches. Jesse can’t walk far, but when Bravo played in the IPL, he walked all over Center City Mall to buy a Bravo T-shirt, she said.

To parents with children who need extra care, Stewart said, they should never feel cheated or discouraged.

All they need is someone to believe in them, and they’ll make us proud. Life with a special need is very different, you just can’t do the things you used to do, it’s hard sometimes, most of the time. But we go to that source of help and strength from above, she said.

She appealed to parents to love and believe in their special children.

