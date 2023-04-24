West Stanly Men’s Tennis in Historic Season – The Stanly News & Press





West Stanly men’s tennis in historic season Published Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:06 am The West Stanly men’s tennis team put in a season unlike anything seen in the sport in recent history. With the recent 9-0 victory over Monroe, the Colts are 16-0 this season and have the most wins in the state in the 2A and 3A ratings, according to head coach Spayne Furr. This year’s 16 wins are significant considering the team’s only 11 wins in the past five seasons. In individual matches, West has won 72 and lost 17, with the closest decision coming being a 5-4 victory over Central Academy. Individually, West has two doubles pairings that are undefeated this season: JT Barbee/Zak Bondurant and Nate Barringer/Matthew Parker. Barbee, Parker and Nic Smith are also undefeated in singles. Five players playing in exhibition games, who are not counted in team scores, are also undefeated: Ethan Barringer, Cody Carter, Sawyer Elwood, Jaxon Griffin and Sawyer Griffin. When individual games have gone to tiebreaks, the Colts are 12-1 in those games. Both doubles pairs, along with Smith and Kaden Little, will play in the upcoming Rocky River Conference singles and doubles tournament titles. West Stanly opens play on May 3 in the 2A rating of the NCHSAA dual team state playoffs. About Charles Curcio Charles Curcio has been sports editor of Stanly News & Press for over 16 years and has also written numerous news and feature outlets. He received the NCHSAA Tim Stevens Media Representative of the Year and was named CNHI Sports Editor of the Year in 2014. He has also won an award from Boone Newspapers and has won four North Carolina Press Association awards.

More from Karel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesnaponline.com/2023/04/24/west-stanly-mens-tennis-in-historic-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos