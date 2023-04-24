Sports
Opening the next chapter of Second City Hockey
A quick update as the off-season progresses, including news of something that has been requested in multiple places!
(Editor’s note: We may have emailed a few of our articles while navigating this new publishing platform of ours. Those were by accident, and we apologize. This one, however, was not.)
Ever since we made the decision to keep this place afloat after our corporate overlords let go of us, our primary focus has been to survive the digital migration, wrap up what’s left of the 2022-23 Blackhawks regular season , take a moment to catch your breath and then start navigating the myriad of other logistics that are now our responsibility.
And here we are.
Before we look ahead, however, we must pause and express our deepest, most sincere gratitude. Everything that happened in the past month was possible because of your support. Thanks to you, we were able to afford our new publishing platform. Thanks to you we were able to afford our new comment section. Thanks to you, we were able to pay for all the necessary legal documents.
And if you still want to help us, you can do so at the link below, knowing that every penny received will not go to some nameless, faceless legal entity, but will go to the continued existence of this site. and/or compensating the people who do the work to keep it alive.
And again, we thank you.
But that’s not the only way you can help us.
When our new logo dropped, we had multiple requests for merchandise with that new logo on it. And now we’re happy to share that we said merchandise is available for purchase by clicking ‘Merch’ at the top of the page or the button below:
Being wholly owned by the Second City Hockey brand gives us the flexibility to do almost anything we want with merch, something we might even be at excited about so expect more products on the way. There’s also the option to grab the latest release of Blackhawks gear from our friends at BreakingT.
The near-term outlook will have us diving into our review of the Blackhawks season, looking at potential customers still playing and posting daily game threads for discussing the nightly slate of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There’s also the draft raffle coming up in just two weeks (it’s on Monday, May 8) and we’re forming plans to have some sort of live content that night so we can all celebrate or commiserate together.
The long-term outlook is that we continue to do what’s been happening in this space since Second City Hockey was founded 16 years ago. There is also an effort underway to reunite our site with all of our sister sites that were also abandoned by SB Nation at the end of March, but details of that won’t be known for weeks if not months.
With the Blackhawks careers of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews finally in the past, it’s clear that a new era is beginning at 1901 W. Madison Street.
Thus begins the new era of Second City Hockey.
Thank you for being here. We look forward to seeing where this ride goes next.
