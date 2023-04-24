Sports
Fans prepare for the retirement of Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni
One thing that stood out The last dance — which was released almost exactly three years ago but feels like an eternity — was the absolute pandemonium surrounding NBA legend Michael Jordan’s every move during the 1997-1998 season.
According to the title of the documentary, articulated by then-Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson, it was widely believed to be Jordan’s last NBA season — spoiler alert, he came back to play two somewhat forgotten seasons with the Washington Wizards — so the hype was gaining momentum.
As seen in the images of The last dance – or just YouTube games from that season – almost every Jordan shot is accompanied by bright flashes in the background. It’s long before smartphones dominated everyday life, so avid fans back then were lugging cameras around in an attempt to get their hands on a memento of Jordan in what turned out to be his last season with the Bulls.
Invoking that hysteria, the bedlam follows Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni in what may be his last season in the Indian Premier League. As he went to bat at the iconic Eden Gardens against home side Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night, giddy fans – many of whom were dressed in the yellow kit of opponent Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings – flashed their mobile phone cameras in remarkable scenes.
Dhoni has not confirmed his retirement, but there have been breadcrumbs as the 41-year-old said a few days ago that he was in the “final phase” of his storied career.
Of course, that’s the obvious and expected from the imperturbable Dhoni, a calm character who never gave much away publicly during pressure cookers when he once led mighty India through various formats.
Yet this feels like the end point for Dhoni, who is noticeably touched by the endless affection emanating from the terraces. “I’ll just say thank you for the support, they came in droves. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They’re trying to give me a goodbye, so a big thank you to the crowd,” said one appreciative Dhoni.
It was very fitting that Dhoni received such an ovation at Eden Gardens, not far away in Ranchi, and it was his home ground as a teenager when he played for Bihar in India’s domestic league.
Dhoni’s popularity is such that he is the only legitimate rival of superstar Virat Kohli in the worship stakes of today’s cricketers. His rise in the ranks in the 2000s reflected a new generation of fearless Indian cricketers who were mad about 50-over cricket.
He then became something of a pioneer of T20 cricket as he captained India to a triumph at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 to catapult the three-hour format and turn the sport on its head forever.
As Dhoni stormed into international cricket through his big-hit fireworks, his personality was interspersed with his batting. He was restrained and pragmatic, but had innate fighting skills.
Dhoni has leaned on that resilience throughout his long international career, where he has come under heavy scrutiny in the hottest places. There were periods when his batting – which looked rather scruffy and was sometimes seen in Test cricket – came under scrutiny, while his captain often turned into conservatism.
But Dhoni weathered the barbs to build a tireless career marked by the greatest moment in modern Indian cricket when he hit a six to help India win the World Cup in 2011 on home soil.
His ability to survive his critics not only showed his incredibly thick skin, but also ensured that he had a loyalist base. These devoted fans – even those who don’t support Chennai – have stuck with him well beyond his international career, which ended when Dhoni announced his retirement in typically innocent fashion via Instagram.
Who knows if this is the last we’ll see of Dhoni, who may see a fairytale finish with serious contenders in Chennai for this season’s IPL title.
Just like 25 years ago when fans were glued to Jordan, MS Dhoni’s most ardent supporters want to catch one more glimpse of their hero before he retires from the sport for good.
They almost certainly did so quietly on social media.
