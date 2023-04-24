10 storylines after Purdue football spring camp

WEST LAFAYETTE The first spring camp under head coach Ryan Walters concluded on Saturday.

There was no Purdue football spring game to close, but rather about 300 friends and relatives of the players along with some potential recruiting targets at the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

The Boilermakers still had a line of scrimmage, where they were “just playing football” and are now entering halftime before summer practices feeling optimistic about what might come in the fall.

Here are 10 storylines that emerge from the 15 Spring Exercises:

Shaking up the grid

What was on the practice field this spring may look very different from the Purdue Boilermakers team taking to the field in the fall.

We already know that cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad will join the roster after he graduates from Stanford. The Boilers also recently bagged a linebacker Malik Langham from Vanderbilt and cornerback Marquis Wilson from Penn State through the transfer portal.

And Purdue may not be ready. Expect some departures and additions in the coming weeks.

“Potentially it could look very different,” Walters said. “Obviously if what I think happens, you never know with recruiting these days and NIL and what some schools may or may not be able to offer and provide, but we’ll see in June who’s here and who’s not.”

Get healthy

Aside from players who can leave or come in, Purdue also welcomes a number of key players who have sat out part or all of the spring while recovering from injuries.

Center Gus Hartwig suffered a seasonal leg injury last fall and it appears he still has some way to go to return to full health. Linebackers Kydran Jenkins and Scotty Humpich were out this spring and defensive end Khordae Sydnor missed a majority of spring camp. Defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis is another big name who didn’t play this spring.

Purdue football offensive highlight: Quarterback Hudson Card

The transfer portal was already kind to Purdue, giving the Boilermakers a solid offensive line in Bowling Green’s Jalen Grant. But it was the other transfer portal that buzzed the coaches.

Hudson Card has been as advertised all spring.

The Texas quarterback immediately established himself as the team leader, not only through his demeanor, but also through his play.

“Hudson Card, I hope you all give him his flowers. That guy can play,” defensive end Nic Caraway said.

Purdue football defensive pinnacle

Caraway is only a sophomore and already considers himself a leader.

As he performed in the spring, he has earned that right. Caraway could become the face of Purdue’s defense, as George Karlaftis and Markus Bailey have done in recent years.

“I definitely think Nic Caraways got the chance to be special,” Walters said on Saturday.

Rescue option

Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell had Michael Crabtree during his record-breaking career as a Texas Tech quarterback.

Harrell was asked earlier in the spring if Purdue had that big-play receiver that the quarterback could throw it at when a play failed, and turn it into a positive. Harrell replied that it was a question to be directed to Card.

On Saturday, Card gave his answer.

“We’ve got a bunch of playmakers, but Elijah (Canion) is a big, tall receiver,” said Card. “He can go up and get it, so I’ll probably throw it on its side.”

Purdue’s backup quarterback

Speaking of Card, what happens if he’s not available?

It sounded like a three-person contest for the backup quarterback role between Brady Allen, Ryne Browne and former James Madison QB Kyle Adams earlier this spring.

Browne, the true six-foot-tall freshman who played at a prep school last season, may have taken that spot, though no one has indicated as much. Browne took over the second team replays on the final day of Saturday.

“For a true freshman, I like his moxie, like his competitive nature. He’s fun to watch play. He takes some risks with the ball down the field,” Walters said of Browne. “Sometimes you have to learn to get what the defense gives him, but I like that mentality. You’d rather slow them down than speed them up.”

Don’t be surprised if Purdue targets another quarterback in the transfer portal.

Slim down

Dylan Downing was able to transform his body last season, making him a viable running back option until he suffered a foot injury that opened the door for Devin Mockobee, who ran his chance.

Downing has trimmed his body even more and is listed at 210 pounds, but looks very different from what the UNLV transfer did two years ago when he arrived at Purdue. However, that doesn’t mean Downing will stray from who he’s been.

“Anywhere they really need me,” Downing said of his role. “More downhill power back, that kind of roll.”

kick competition

Mitchell Fineran’s graduation opened the door for a new Purdue kicker.

Ben Freehill seems to be the man moving forward.

Freehill, a redshirt senior who began his career at Oklahoma State and was Purdue’s kickoff specialist in the second half of the year two seasons ago, alternated field goal attempts with redshirt junior Caleb Krockover on Saturday to open the practice session.

Freehill went 3-for-4, missing just wide from 42 yards before drilling his final effort from the same yard mark.

“You really have the spring to show them what you are capable of and even more than that, you have a few workouts,” said Freehill. ‘Just showing I can do it. You don’t have to go to the portal or bring anyone in. I can do it.’

Other standouts

Some of the names many already knew Mockobee, TJ Sheffield, Marcus Mbow and even Card on offense, along with Caraway, Sanoussi Kane and Cam Allen (who didn’t train on Saturday) on defense already had the coaching staff eye before they arrived.

Who are some of the new names that made an impact this spring?

It sounds like Will Heldt, a true freshman defenseman who signed up early from Carmel, is a name as coaches. Local defensive tackle producer Mo Omonode again earned praise on Saturday for his tireless work ethic. Joe Anderson also benefited from additional reps on the defensive front this spring.

Offensively, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has earned a reputation for being consistent as a receiver. He’s had his share of injuries in his career.

“Early in the spring we challenged Abdur in the way we do things. It’s probably different than in the past,” Harrell said. “After our first workout, we challenged him in the conference room and he responded. He was great.”

Staff contagious

Putting together a group of coaches can be challenging, especially when it comes to people who have never worked together before.

That wasn’t the case at Purdue, where continuity came quickly and trickled down from the staff to the players.

“I like the way our coaches interact with each other,” said Caraway. “Even before practice, they throw the ball around, dance and have fun.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier.