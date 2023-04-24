Womens Tennis Drops Heartbreaker to Drew in Regular Season Finale





Next game: #4 Lycoming College 26-04-2023 | 3:30 pm April 26 (Wednesday) / 3:30 p.m #4 Lycoming College History HOBOKEN, NJ (April 23, 2023) Graduated student Agatha Malinowski won a few games, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team dropped a hard-fought 5-4 decision against Drew University Sunday in the regular season finale at the Stevens Tennis Courts. First year Fiona Floris also had a singles win for the Ducks, who fell to 8-9 this year. Thanks to a perfect 7-0 record in the MAC Freedom, the Ducks will begin their quest for a second consecutive conference crown on Wednesday afternoon. Sanne Bloemendaal won twice ahead of Drew, who won for the seventh time in a row and improved to 16-2. The victory for the Rangers, who were ranked fifth in the final NCAA Division III Region III poll, snapped the Ducks’ 14-game winning streak in the all-time series. The Ducks took an early lead thanks to a pair of doubles wins. Malinowski paired with freshmen Stephanie Untermeyer to score an 8-5 victory over Drew’s top tandem of Sofiya Lebedeva and Mary Kalorin. sophomore Isabella wife and junior Polina Odintseva defeated Courtney Bresler and Danielle DelRosso 8-6 on line three to send the teams into singles with the Ducks leading 2-1. In singles, Malinowski won her fourth consecutive win with a straight win over Melina Christodoulou on line two. Flores, meanwhile, won her second game in a row with a narrow 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) decision on line six. However, Drew rallied with singles wins on lines one, three, four and five to rally and win the match. Dona dropped an almost three-set decision on rule five, while each of the Rangers’ other singles wins required a tiebreak. Next one: Women’s Tennis begins its quest to defend its MAC Freedom title on April 26, when the top-seeded Ducks host fourth-seeded Lycoming at Braddock Park. The match starts at 3.30 pm Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

