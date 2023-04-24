Hockey Announces 2022-23 Team Awards





HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan honored eight different Huskies with the program’s annual team awards at a team dinner last week. Goalkeeper Blake Pietila was named Merv Young’s Most Valuable Player. Descriptions of the awards are listed below.

Blake Pietila bagged a plethora of awards after being named First Team All-American, the CCHA Player of the Year, CCHA Goaltender of the Year, All-CCHA First Team, Mike Richter Top 3 Finalist, Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalist, MVP of the Desert Hockey Classic and member of the CCHA All-Acedemic Team. Pietila appeared in 37 games for the Huskies and went 23-11-3 overall. He broke Michigan Tech records for shutouts in a season (10) and career (20), while becoming the all-time leader with 58 – a record he shares with Bruce Horsch. Pietila led the nation in shutouts while finishing fifth nationally with 23 wins, seventh in save percentage (.924), and ninth in goals-against average (2.15).

Ryland Mosley received the Gary Crosby Memorial Award as the team’s leading scorer. The alternate captain was also named to the All-CCHA First Team, scoring 31 points with 12 goals and 19 assists while skating in all 39 games. He was second in the nation with three short goals and buried the game winner in Alaska (Oct. 13), against St. Lawrence (Oct. 29), in St. Thomas (Nov. 19), and against Northern Michigan (Dec. 3). Mosley was named to the CCHA All-Academic Team.

Kyle Kukkonen was honored with the Norbert Matovich Memorial Award as the most outstanding freshman. Kukkonen was named CCHA Rookie of the Year and was a unanimous selection on the CCHA All-Rookie Team. He skated in all 39 games and led the Huskies with 18 goals as well as providing nine assists. Kukkonen was ranked seventh in the nation with five game-winning goals. The Anaheim Ducks’ draft pick had the fifth-most goals by a Michigan Tech freshman in program history and his 18 goals were the most by a Tech freshman since 1988, when Kelly Hurd scored 18 points.

Captain Arvid Caderoth won two awards with the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award and the John MacInnes Slide Rule Award. He had the best GPA on the team and was named a CCHA Scholar-Athlete for the second year in a row and made to the CCHA All-Academic Team. Caderoth skated in 38 of 39 games and scored nine points with two goals and seven assists. He scored the overtime game winner in a victory over Michigan State at the GLI and also scored in Northern Michigan. Caderoth placed second on the team in faceoffs won.

Brett Thorne received the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Award as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Thorne was honored on the CCHA All-Second Team after leading the Huskies with a plus-13 rating and finishing second with 15 assists and 49 blocked shots. He played in 34 games and also added three goals, including a playoff game winner against St. Thomas, while also being named to the GLI All-Tournament Team. Thorne was named a CCHA Scholar-Athlete for the second season in a row and made to the CCHA All-Academic Team.

Captain Logan Pietila received the George McCarthy Performance Award for school achievement and athletic achievement. Pietila skated in all 39 games and scored 11 goals and 11 assists. He scored two power play goals, a game-winning goal and a shorthanded tally. Pietila led the team in faceoffs won and was named to the All-Academic Team for the third season in a row.

Jed Pietila received the Elov Seger Memorial Award as the most improved player. He skated back on the blue line in 35 games for the Huskies and scored one goal and was second on the team with 15 assists. Pietila placed second on the team with a plus-11 rating and fourth with 35 blocked shots. His first collegiate goal was scored against Lake Superior State and he was named to the CCHA All-Academic Team.

Jack Works received the Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award after appearing in all 39 games in his first season with the Huskies. Works scored 17 points with eight goals and nine assists. He scored game-winning goals at Arizona State and Bemidji State, while scoring three points with a goal and two assists at Lake Superior State.

Merv Youngs Prize (Team MVP)

The award is named after Merv Youngs, a journalist and editor of the Daily Mining Gazette. Youngs is credited with convincing Doc Gibson to join and organize the Portage Lake hockey organization.

Gary Crosby commemorative award (top scorer)

The award is named after Gary Crosby who led Tech in scoring his sophomore season and was drafted and signed by the LA Kings after the season. Unfortunately, he was killed in a car accident soon after. He played 67 games for the Huskies from 1970-72.

Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award

The award is named after Harold Meese, a professor and dean of students at Michigan Tech from 1947-83. He was an active supporter of the Huskies and has a sportsmanship award named after him on all sports teams. Meese was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.

George McCarthy Performance Award for academic and athletic achievement

The award is named after the late George McCarthy, a former hockey player and member of Michigan Tech’s Sports Hall of Fame. McCarthy played for the Huskies from 1935-38 and was named the team’s MVP all three seasons.

John MacInnes Slide Rule Award

The award is named after legendary hockey coach John MacInnes who had a record of 555-295-39 from 1956-82. MacInnes was most proud of the fact that 94 percent of his hockey letter winners graduated with degrees. He won three NCAA championships as head coach of the Huskies and is inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame, UP Sports Hall of Fame, and Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Gitzen-Loutit commemorative award (Excellent defensive player)

An annual award since the 1957–58 season, the Gitzen-Loutit Memorial Hockey Award, is presented each year in their honor to Tech’s most outstanding hockey defenseman. Robert Gitzen played hockey for Tech from 1949-50. He and team manager Dick Loutit were killed in a bus accident while the team was traveling home from a series at Michigan State on January 14, 1950.

Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award

The award is named after Rick Yeo who played hockey for Tech from 1963-66 and won the NCAA Championship in 1965. He was also an assistant coach for Tech from 1973-76 and then the Athletic Director from 1990-2005. He was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award

The award is named after Norbert Matovich, a freshman hockey player from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. In 1966 he was killed in a car accident during the Christmas holidays.

Elov Seger Memorial Award for Most Improved Player

The prize is named after Elov Seger, who died of a brain tumor in the mid-1960s. Throughout his career he fought against great odds and was always successful. He played for Tech from 1959-62 and was an All-American in 1962 when the Huskies won the NCAA Championship. He was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.