Sports
CAA Women’s Lacrosse Awards April 24, 2023
CAA Women’s Lacrosse Awards April 24, 2023
RICHMOND, va. (April 24, 2023) Stony Brook Sr Morgan MitchellMontmouth senior Brianna Falconand Drexel sophomore Jenika Cuocco are the CAA Women’s Lacrosse weekly award winners for their performances in the past week.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Mitchell, Stony Brook
Seniors | Attack | Port Jefferson Station, NY / Mount Sinai
Mitchell posted a career-high eight points and led No. 9 Stony Brook to the No. 1 seed in the CAA Championship with a 14–11 victory over Towson. The Long Island senior scored five goals and three assists, with all five goals coming in a streak of seven goals in the first quarter that put the Seawolves ahead 8–3 through 15 minutes. Mitchell is Stony Brooks fifth Player of the Week this season.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Brianna Falco, Monmouth
Seniors | Defense | Sparta, New Jersey/Sparta
Falco helped hold the opposition by single digits in a vital 14-9 victory for Monmouth over William & Mary to bolster Hawks CAA Championship chances. The New Jersey senior scored four ground balls and two caused turnovers to help Monmouth bring his CAA record to 3-3. Falco is Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and Monmouth’s third this year.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
Sophomore | Goalkeeper | Sound Beach, NY / Rocky Point
Cuocco is Rookie of the Week for a CAA record sixth time in 2023 after another dominant performance between the pipes. The Long Island goalkeeper recorded 12 saves and held Hofstra to four goals in 51 minutes in an 18-6 Drexel win. Cuocco is Rookie of the Week in three consecutive weeks and six of the last eight.
2023 CAA WOMENS LACROSSE WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS
Player of the week
February 13: Corinne Bednarick, Drexel
February 20: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra
February 27: Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook
6 March: Bridget Finley, Drexel; Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
13 March: Hayleigh Simpson, Drexel
20th of March: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
27 March: Lizzie Yurchak, Delaware
April 3rd: Justyce Barber, William and Mary
April 10: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
April 17: Blair Pearre, Towson
April 24: Morgan Mitchell, Stony Brook
Defense Player of the Week
February 13: Jo Torres, Towson
February 20: Jess Smith, Hofstra
February 27: Brianna Falco, Monmouth
6 March: Mary Kate George, Monmouth
13 March: Lucianna Cardello, Hofstra
20th of March: Elise Palmer, William & Mary
27 March: Madison Hranicka, Delaware
April 3rd: Haley Dillon, Stony Brook; Olivia Malamphy, Towson
April 10: Riley Gillin, Delaware
April 17: Madison Hranicka, Delaware
April 24: Brianna Falco, Monmouth
Rookie of the week
February 13: Shea Berigan, Monmouth
February 20: Anna Hackett, Elon
February 27: Kate Draddy, William and Mary
6 March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
13 March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
20th of March: Maresa Moyer, William & Mary
27 March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
April 3rd: Shea Berigan, Monmouth
April 10: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
April 17: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
April 24: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
Follow up on #CAALaxFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramto get up-to-date information and learn more about CAA member institutions and their teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://caasports.com/news/2023/4/24/caa-womens-lacrosse-awards-april-24-2023.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CAA Women’s Lacrosse Awards April 24, 2023
- Woppa-Great Keppel Island lease back into state government hands
- Summer cinema in Italy starts; Hollywood Studios Return – Deadline
- Greening the grey: Mayors Khan, Plante unveil C40 rollback guide for cities in London
- Widodo examines Loh Buaya’s preparation for ASEAN summit: BPOLBF
- Canadian actor dies after spending $220,000 on TWELVE plastic surgeries to play BTS’ KPOP Jimin
- Veteran TT player Arun Singh dies after reaching the competition venue
- Scott Underwood column: A team effort brings Madison’s summer fashion number to life | Notice
- Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Monday
- RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park in South Buffalo, home to tech offices, residences and more
- Minister Mitchell’s statement to the House of Commons on Sudan: 24 April 2023
- Donald Trump makes major move after FBI raid