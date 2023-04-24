



CAA Women’s Lacrosse Awards April 24, 2023

RICHMOND, va. (April 24, 2023) Stony Brook Sr Morgan MitchellMontmouth senior Brianna Falconand Drexel sophomore Jenika Cuocco are the CAA Women’s Lacrosse weekly award winners for their performances in the past week. PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Morgan Mitchell, Stony Brook

Seniors | Attack | Port Jefferson Station, NY / Mount Sinai Mitchell posted a career-high eight points and led No. 9 Stony Brook to the No. 1 seed in the CAA Championship with a 14–11 victory over Towson. The Long Island senior scored five goals and three assists, with all five goals coming in a streak of seven goals in the first quarter that put the Seawolves ahead 8–3 through 15 minutes. Mitchell is Stony Brooks fifth Player of the Week this season. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brianna Falco, Monmouth

Seniors | Defense | Sparta, New Jersey/Sparta Falco helped hold the opposition by single digits in a vital 14-9 victory for Monmouth over William & Mary to bolster Hawks CAA Championship chances. The New Jersey senior scored four ground balls and two caused turnovers to help Monmouth bring his CAA record to 3-3. Falco is Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and Monmouth’s third this year. ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

Sophomore | Goalkeeper | Sound Beach, NY / Rocky Point Cuocco is Rookie of the Week for a CAA record sixth time in 2023 after another dominant performance between the pipes. The Long Island goalkeeper recorded 12 saves and held Hofstra to four goals in 51 minutes in an 18-6 Drexel win. Cuocco is Rookie of the Week in three consecutive weeks and six of the last eight. 2023 CAA WOMENS LACROSSE WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

Player of the week

February 13: Corinne Bednarick, Drexel

February 20: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra

February 27: Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook

6 March: Bridget Finley, Drexel; Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

13 March: Hayleigh Simpson, Drexel

20th of March: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

27 March: Lizzie Yurchak, Delaware

April 3rd: Justyce Barber, William and Mary

April 10: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

April 17: Blair Pearre, Towson

April 24: Morgan Mitchell, Stony Brook Defense Player of the Week

February 13: Jo Torres, Towson

February 20: Jess Smith, Hofstra

February 27: Brianna Falco, Monmouth

6 March: Mary Kate George, Monmouth

13 March: Lucianna Cardello, Hofstra

20th of March: Elise Palmer, William & Mary

27 March: Madison Hranicka, Delaware

April 3rd: Haley Dillon, Stony Brook; Olivia Malamphy, Towson

April 10: Riley Gillin, Delaware

April 17: Madison Hranicka, Delaware

April 24: Brianna Falco, Monmouth Rookie of the week

February 13: Shea Berigan, Monmouth

February 20: Anna Hackett, Elon

February 27: Kate Draddy, William and Mary

6 March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

13 March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

20th of March: Maresa Moyer, William & Mary

27 March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

April 3rd: Shea Berigan, Monmouth

April 10: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

April 17: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

April 24: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel Follow up on #CAALaxFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramto get up-to-date information and learn more about CAA member institutions and their teams.

