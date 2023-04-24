Hawkeye Football NFL Draft Profiles: Defensive Lineman Lukas Van Ness

As the NFL draft approaches, all (Hawk)eyes are on Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. With impressive collegiate stats and even more impressive physical prowess, Van Ness has emerged as a potential rising star on NFL draft boards. Despite the fact that the Iowa City lineup hasn’t been cracked, LVN, who came to be known on campus as Hercules, is expected to go off the board as the first Hawkeye on Thursday night and is expected to go into the first round.

A dominant force on the defensive line

A standout defensive lineman from the University of Iowa, Van Ness made a significant impact during his college career in various roles for the Hawkeyes, despite never being a starter for Phil Parker’s defense. In his redshirt sophomore season, he recorded 36 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, earning him recognition as a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree. His disruptive presence on the defensive line often forced opponents to change their game plans, and his ability to put pressure on the quarterback was a key factor in Iowa’s defensive success.

The strong performance as a sophomore was just the capstone of a highly productive collegiate career. As a redshirt freshman, Van Ness recorded 33 tackles, 8.5 for loss, with a team-high seven sacks in 14 games and was tagged as a Freshman All-American.

What sets Van Ness apart

While the stats over two seasons on the field at Iowa City are clearly impressive, what intrigued NFL GMs is Van Ness’ physical makeup. LVN measured at 65 and 272 pounds on the combine. It’s an ideal frame for a next level edge rusher and Van Ness went all out on a 4.58 40 with a 31 vertical and 7.02 3 taper drill.

The show on the combine ranks LVN 8th among edge rushers in this year’s draft according to the NFL’s NextGen Stats Draft Model. That corresponds to the eye test when you turn on the film. He has an explosive first move and uses all that frame to dominate blockers with a punishing bull rush. With a range of 34, Van Ness is able to grab opponent tackles and guards and dislodge them with his raw power.

That ability to explode off the ball and get its hands in blockers also allows LVN to diagnose plays and throw off the blocker in the run game. That has been especially helpful in Iowa, as the Hawkeyes used Van Ness situationally as a defensive tackle. While he probably won’t finish at the next level indoors, his experience in both spots well demonstrates his ability to contribute to a franchise, not only as an edge rusher who puts pressure on quarterbacks, but also as a 3 -down player who can stop the battle. walk.

Areas for improvement

While Van Ness is an elite-level player, everyone has their weaknesses. For LVN, many of these stem from his youth. Just a redshirt sophomore, Van Ness has both huge potential and a lot of development ahead of him – it’s part of what makes him so attractive to the NFL despite not being an Iowa starter.

One of the areas most likely to be developed early on is a broader repertoire of pass rushing moves to keep offensive linemen in limbo. He was also able to improve his hand use to better break free from blockages and keep his balance in high pressure situations. Continuing to refine his technique and add counter moves when his bull rush is averted will be critical to his success at the NFL level.

Here what NFL analyst Lance Zerlein had to say on Van Ness prospects:

Nicknamed Hercules by teammates, Van Ness is a well-developed defense with excellent lean body mass and additional growth to come. He is a power-oriented prospect with violence as his modus operandi as both a running defender and a pass rusher. Van Ness needs to work on hand attacks to shed blocks faster and to diversify his rush beyond bull rush challenges. He’s had shots in Iowa, but may need to keep filling his frame before he’s ready to succeed as a run stuffer and pass rusher as a 4i in a 3-4 front. Van Ness is more of a splash player than consistent power on tape, but he possesses projectable qualities that should allow for a continued rise as a professional.

Projected landing site

So where does Lukas Van Ness end up? As already noted, the consensus on this point is somewhere in the 1st round. In a few cases, he is mocked in the top-10. CBS Sportswhich is arguably the highest of all outlets allows Van Ness to move all the way up at #6 to the Detroit lions. The lowest mock included in the consensus op NFLMockDraftDatabase.com is Five Reasons to Exercisetaking LVN all the way to the 27th to the Buffalo Bills.

On average, the dozens and dozens of mocks included in the consensus put Van Ness 15th overall at the Green Bay Packers. Of course, The Pack is rumored to be moving on with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which could have major implications for their draft picks and needs this year.

Other trending landing spots for Van Ness include the aforementioned Detroit Lions, who also pick at 18 after that top-10 pick at 6, the Philadelphia Eagles choosing the 10th and Pittsburgh Steelers at 17.

Wherever he lands, Lukas Van Ness is about to make life-changing money playing football on Sundays. The NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. You can watch all the action on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network. The Thursday festivities officially begin at 7 p.m. CT.