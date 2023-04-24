Tiger Boys tennis rolls another opponent on steam

MIDDLEBURY In an April 20 game held at Middlebury Indoor Tennis due to construction on the city recreation park courts, the Middlebury Union High School boys’ tennis team recorded its third decisive win in as many outings, 7-0 visiting Mount Mansfield.

With three wins over MMU, Rice and Colchester, the Tigers have lost just one individual game, second doubles vs. Rice and two sets, which were closely contested in that doubles match.

At Middlebury Indoor Tennis last week, only two Cougars managed to win more than three games in a set against a MUHS player. No. 3 singles player Kellan Bartlett played the only truly exciting game, a 7-5, 7-6 victory over Parker Vinson, whose patient, soft style and eerily accurate lobs sometimes gave Bartlett trouble.

But the Middlebury junior hit big shots, a forehand winner who took the back line in the second set to send the game to the tiebreak, and a key serve ace late in the first set when it mattered.

And at No. 5 singles, MMU’s Milo Vinson took an early lead in the first set against Tiger Brian Newton, but Newton eventually won by going away, 6-4, 6-1.

The closest other result was a 6-2, 6-3 win by the No. 2 doubles team of Eliot Heminway and Eddie Fallis.

Coach Ken Schoen predicted good things for a group that almost everyone returns after reaching the Division I semifinals a year ago. And he’s not disappointed by the Tigers’ early results, sportsmanship or camaraderie.

The season is going great, said Schoen. They’re having the best time ever. It’s a really nice group of kids. They really love each other. They practice hard. They laugh, they have fun. They’re having a good time.

Schoen commented on the efforts of all his players that Thursday, including No. 1 singles player Jackson Murray and No. 2 Lewis Suchomel, one of two seniors in the lineup.

Both guys stayed so focused, and they just kept the rallies going and took advantage of the points when they needed to, Schoen said.

Murray patiently beat burly No. 1 Cougar Sam Molson with several backhand, forehand, lob, and volley winners.

He played an awesomely strong game against a pretty good player, Schoen said.

Suchomel simply ripped out sweeping winners when the opportunities presented themselves, Schoen said.

He chose his times to do that, he said.

At No. 3, Bartlett had to battle Vinson’s unusual style, and after winning the last two games of the first set after Vinson rallied to tie it at 5-5, Bartlett had to come from behind in the second set to force the tiebreaker. . Schoen said Bartlett would work on his overheads and volleys, but showed admirable toughness closing out the game.

Kellan was able to come back very well after giving up a lot of points, Schoen said. He came back in the second set.

At No. 4, Aidan Chance, the team’s other senior, simply beat his opponent in all facets, Schoen said.

Aidan was just playing his nice, strong, clean game, he said.

Schoen said Newton made a few unforced errors early on, but his game improved by becoming a bit more focused, including serving better.

He did bounce back. He figured out what to do, he said. He got into his rhythm.

Tigers Iver Anderson and Milo Rees’ first doubling of speed and shot making resulted in a one-sided victory, although they occasionally sprayed shots high and wide. Schoen said that tendency is part of their successful package, and is also something that is becoming less and less common.

They are just so athletic. They get to everything. They constantly mess things up, but they also have more winners than crap. That’s why they win, he said. And they talk very nicely with each other. Their game keeps getting better.

Schoen added that the same could be said of the fast and relentless No. 2 tandem of Heminway and Fallis. The outcome of their game against the Cougars never seemed in doubt.

Eddie and Elliot are chasing everything, Schoen said.

The individual scores were:

At No. 1 singles, Jackson Murray (MUHS) defeated Sam Molson 6-2, 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Lewis Suchomel (MUHS) defeated Issac Medina 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles, Kellan Bartlett (MUHS) defeated Parker Vinson 7-5, 7-6.

At No. 4 singles, Aidan Chance (MUHS) defeated Noah Bushey 6-1, 6-1.

on No. 5 hits, Brian Newton (MUHS) defeated Milo Vinson 6-4, 6-1.

Ranked No. 1 in doubles, Iver Anderson and Milo Rees (MUHS) defeated Alex Aridgides and Owen Lahift 6-1, 6-0.

at No. 2 doubles, Eliot Heminway and Eddie Fallis (MUHS) defeated Ian Ritter and Miles Huyler 6-2, 6-3.