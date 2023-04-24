Michigan hockey strengthens goalkeeping with Transfer Portal commitment from Jake Barczewski

After reaching the Frozen Four in consecutive seasons, Michigan hockey has few question marks heading into 2023/24, but one of those uncertainties is crucial: goaltending.

Brandon Naurato and the Wolverines moved to deal with a thin netminder room by securing a Transfer Portal pledge from Jake Barczewski. After four seasons with Canisius, including a senior campaign in which he led the Griffins to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade, Barczewski will finish his college career in Ann Arbor.

“Obviously it’s a great, great university,” Barczewski told The Michigan Insider. “It wasn’t hard for them to sell it to me, but knowing what I was getting into and knowing they believed in me was the biggest part.”

Michigan and Barczewski seem like an ideal match. The Wolverines replace two-year starter Erik Portillo, who signed this week with the Los Angeles Kings. Although Noah West had his name removed from the transfer portal, he would have been the Wolverines’ only goaltender with collegiate experience had Barczewski not pledged.

“I immediately saw an opportunity there,” said Barczewski. “I knew I could come in and compete for a spot there. That sparked the interest first was game time and knowing they would give me a chance. There are no guarantees and so on, but just having a chance and being able to compete every day is going to be the most important thing.”

Barczewski brings Yost an extensive resume. He played in 100 games with Canisius, including a senior season in which he posted a 2.64 goals against average and a .918 save percentage, while earning recognition as the Atlantic Hockey Championship’s Most Outstanding Player.

After the 2022–23 season, he weighed his professional prospects against another season in college. He kept both options open as he entered the Transfer Portal, and then Michigan – Naurato and assistant Rob Rassey – came calling.

Michigan got in touch right away. They contacted me the first day I went in there,” Barczewski said. “We’ve been talking ever since, and once I talked to Head Coach Brandon Naurato, it’s been a pretty good relationship from the start.

“I liked what he built there this year. The culture was a big thing for me. I was looking for something that fit the culture here at Canisius. It’s a very welcome culture with open arms, and I wanted to make sure – as a fifth-year male – that I was going to a program that would welcome me and understand the situation and know that I’m coming in to the team immediately and doing everything that I can.

Given his professional aspirations, Barczewski expects a year at Michigan to prepare him for the next level. Going up against the Big Ten league is a significant step up from Atlantic Hockey, and Barczewski also received assurances that the program will hire a goalkeeping coach this off-season, after playing without a coach for much of last year .

“Goalkeeping coach was a big thing for me,” said Barczewski. “I want someone who is on the ice with us every day and helps the goalkeepers get better, because you need someone who has that knowledge. It’s crucial for any college hockey team.

“… From what I have heard [Naurato]that’s a main goal of his during the off season to get someone with a big name tag.

And in confirmation of what Naurato has done with a year in charge of the program, Barczewski cited the program’s culture — and Naurato’s endorsements from around the hockey world — as another compelling factor.

“I’ve talked to some guys in the hockey world who’ve played for him and it’s all been positive,” he said. “Having those outside resources really helped — even though I felt he was a class act, a first-class guy.”

While the 2023-24 season is still months away, early forecasts suggest that Barczewski will compete with West for starting minutes on a team that, like most Michigan years, will have Frozen Four aspirations.

Barczewski is still weeks away from coming to Ann Arbor as he completes his undergraduate degree at Canisius, but he’s been offering Michigan fans a taste of what he’ll bring to the ice at Yost Arena.

“I am a very agile goalkeeper; I’m on my feet quickly. … My skating is my my strength,” he said. “Being able to skate well has helped me all these years and keep improving. Going faster and faster each year will help me. Being very explosive and fast, and having the flexibility – that’s a big one. That is what has really helped me so far.”