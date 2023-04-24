Sports
Michigan hockey strengthens goalkeeping with Transfer Portal commitment from Jake Barczewski
After reaching the Frozen Four in consecutive seasons, Michigan hockey has few question marks heading into 2023/24, but one of those uncertainties is crucial: goaltending.
Brandon Naurato and the Wolverines moved to deal with a thin netminder room by securing a Transfer Portal pledge from Jake Barczewski. After four seasons with Canisius, including a senior campaign in which he led the Griffins to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade, Barczewski will finish his college career in Ann Arbor.
“Obviously it’s a great, great university,” Barczewski told The Michigan Insider. “It wasn’t hard for them to sell it to me, but knowing what I was getting into and knowing they believed in me was the biggest part.”
Michigan and Barczewski seem like an ideal match. The Wolverines replace two-year starter Erik Portillo, who signed this week with the Los Angeles Kings. Although Noah West had his name removed from the transfer portal, he would have been the Wolverines’ only goaltender with collegiate experience had Barczewski not pledged.
“I immediately saw an opportunity there,” said Barczewski. “I knew I could come in and compete for a spot there. That sparked the interest first was game time and knowing they would give me a chance. There are no guarantees and so on, but just having a chance and being able to compete every day is going to be the most important thing.”
Barczewski brings Yost an extensive resume. He played in 100 games with Canisius, including a senior season in which he posted a 2.64 goals against average and a .918 save percentage, while earning recognition as the Atlantic Hockey Championship’s Most Outstanding Player.
After the 2022–23 season, he weighed his professional prospects against another season in college. He kept both options open as he entered the Transfer Portal, and then Michigan – Naurato and assistant Rob Rassey – came calling.
Michigan got in touch right away. They contacted me the first day I went in there,” Barczewski said. “We’ve been talking ever since, and once I talked to Head Coach Brandon Naurato, it’s been a pretty good relationship from the start.
“I liked what he built there this year. The culture was a big thing for me. I was looking for something that fit the culture here at Canisius. It’s a very welcome culture with open arms, and I wanted to make sure – as a fifth-year male – that I was going to a program that would welcome me and understand the situation and know that I’m coming in to the team immediately and doing everything that I can.
Given his professional aspirations, Barczewski expects a year at Michigan to prepare him for the next level. Going up against the Big Ten league is a significant step up from Atlantic Hockey, and Barczewski also received assurances that the program will hire a goalkeeping coach this off-season, after playing without a coach for much of last year .
“Goalkeeping coach was a big thing for me,” said Barczewski. “I want someone who is on the ice with us every day and helps the goalkeepers get better, because you need someone who has that knowledge. It’s crucial for any college hockey team.
“… From what I have heard [Naurato]that’s a main goal of his during the off season to get someone with a big name tag.
And in confirmation of what Naurato has done with a year in charge of the program, Barczewski cited the program’s culture — and Naurato’s endorsements from around the hockey world — as another compelling factor.
“I’ve talked to some guys in the hockey world who’ve played for him and it’s all been positive,” he said. “Having those outside resources really helped — even though I felt he was a class act, a first-class guy.”
While the 2023-24 season is still months away, early forecasts suggest that Barczewski will compete with West for starting minutes on a team that, like most Michigan years, will have Frozen Four aspirations.
Barczewski is still weeks away from coming to Ann Arbor as he completes his undergraduate degree at Canisius, but he’s been offering Michigan fans a taste of what he’ll bring to the ice at Yost Arena.
“I am a very agile goalkeeper; I’m on my feet quickly. … My skating is my my strength,” he said. “Being able to skate well has helped me all these years and keep improving. Going faster and faster each year will help me. Being very explosive and fast, and having the flexibility – that’s a big one. That is what has really helped me so far.”
|
Sources
2/ https://247sports.com/college/michigan/Article/Michigan-hockey-bolsters-goaltending-with-Transfer-Portal-commitment-from-Jake-Barczewski-208866075/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opposition parties in Turkey unite to try to defeat President Erdogan : NPR
- Actor dies after 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin
- Michigan hockey strengthens goalkeeping with Transfer Portal commitment from Jake Barczewski
- Simone Biles wore a $119 dress for her courthouse wedding
- Fasken Recognized in The Legal 500 EMEA in Eight Practice Areas | News
- WORD Radio hosts a Mayor’s Forum focused on technology and the future during Philadelphia Tech Week.
- New study assesses cancer risk from CT in pediatric patients
- Haiti earthquake survivor moves to America to do a favor
- Donald Trump made ‘offensive impressions’ from Theresa May to Boris Johnson, book says
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan cooks pizza and welcomes model to his home – Reuters
- Google opens security tools to competitors’ platforms
- Researchers say HPV vaccination coverage is suboptimal