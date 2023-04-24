Shut your mouth: David Warner’s wife Candice slams Cricket Australia for aftermath of ball-tampering Saga





David Warner’s wife hit Cricket Ausrtalia | Couresy-Instagram ESSENTIALS David Warner’s wife slammed Cricket Ausralia

Warner was suspended for a year over the Sandpaper saga

Warner has been banned from leadership for life David Warner is one of the best hitters of the current generation and one who will be remembered as one of the best all-format players in Australian history. However, the ghost of the 2018 Ball-Tamperia Saga is one that will haunt him for the rest of his career. A few months after Warner dropped his appeal against his leadership ban, which essentially means he can no longer captain Australia and saw him miss out on the ODI captaincy following the retirement of Aaron Finch, Warner’s wife Candice Cricket has heavily criticized Australia for the aftermath of Sandpaper Gate and the lack of support her husband received during that period. “There was no support. Actually from the moment we left the hotel in South Africa, David was wiped out. There was no Cricket Australia official helping him. There was nothing. It’s like you’re taking care of yourself now. It was basically take care of yourself, see you later. Thank you for your services,” Candice said on the Matty Johns Podcast “We’re probably going to do our best to make sure you never come back to play cricket for our country. We’re going to blame you for everything, and that’s what they did. “The people close to me really took care of me. Within the organization yes, no. None. Unfortunately that was how it was back then. You were like this washing machine. You just rinsed, recycled, the next player comes in. ” “A lot has changed since then and George Bailey and Andrew McDonald are doing great now. You expect the organization to really support you,” she added. She also made a shocking claim that someone inside Cricket Australia told her to shut up. “Someone in Cricket Australia at the time within the team even told me it’s in the team’s best interest to keep your mouth shut. That was a wake-up call for me and David has so much respect for the team, but we were also human beings. “There was no help at all. It’s sad because I’ve learned to just accept it,” Candice concluded. Warner was suspended for a year along with Steve Smith and returned to the national lineup in time for the 2019 World Cup and Ashes. However, Smith was only given a two-year leadership ban, despite being the captain during the incident, and is now Australia’s vice-captain. He has led the team several times.

