Syracuse Orange Football: Thoughts on Spring Scrimmage

The Syracuse Orange football team ended their spring training on Friday night with an open practice at the JMA Wireless Dome. Although I will return to the event itself later, I did have some thoughts about the football we witnessed.

Insult

I came away Friday night convinced that Justin Lamson and Carlos Del-Rio Wilson can play and win games in the ACC. Lamson looks well suited for a fast, short game, while CDRW showed more balance than last season. If Syracuse can keep them both, it will be an interesting battle for years to come.

Oronde Gadsden is going to see the ball a lot this year, but will someone show up to take the second role? Isaiah Jones and DMarcus Adams should face a lot of separate coverage and could be a big key to the offense. There are definitely young players in the skill positions to be excited about, as Umari Hatcher and Kendall Long showed on Friday.

Not to sound like a broken record, but Syracuse needs to avoid being forced to use a TE and FB to protect the pass this season. If the offensive line doesn’t hold up in the fall, it might be better for the Orange to go wide and move the ball quickly rather than limiting maximum protection and passing options. If David Clement and Steven Mahar can be competent blockers, they could earn more snaps as both offer better receiving options than Max Mang.

Defense/Special Teams

The advantage of young players forced into action last year means Syracuse has a lot of experience in defense. The defensive line could have the ability to send out a pass-rushing unit that can cause mayhem while substituting enough players to stay fresh in the second half.

The limited number of dressed linebackers made that position difficult to judge. I know people there are concerned about injuries, but remember that the Orange took Lonnie Rice from JUCO’s ranks and he should be ready to contribute this fall. It could be a positive that Syracuse was conservative with players showing up on Friday as they worked to get them healthy for August.

While the secondary lost a lot of talent, they should be deeper this fall. Will that depth allow Syracuse to cover the losses? Time will tell, but with Jayden Bellamy and Jaeden Gould currently in the 2nd unit, it seems the gap between the 1st two units is smaller than it has been in years past.

Jack Stonehouse nailed the punt track and in the warm-up showed a lot more time on stairs than the others. Will the Orange really have three stock bettors on its roster in the fall? I’d be shocked if that’s the case, but maybe James Williams’ kicking experience makes him more valuable. Brady Denaburg has a strong leg, but accuracy was a bit of an issue during the scrimmage period.

The atmosphere

When I saw the game as Offense vs Defense I thought we had the return of the Kyle Fetterly scoring system where points were earned by 1st downs or sacks etc. Instead we just let Syracuse do random drills with no real clue to have of what happened.

Some plays were stopped with two hands, some with thumps, and then there were full tackles. We also had officials blowing plays to death for reasons no one quite understood. I understand that Syracuse worked to avoid injury, but personally it was all rather boring.

An advertised start time of 7:00 simply meant fans could watch drills for 20 minutes. The 10-minute halftime consisted of a kid race and an overconfident man dribbling his field goal attempt into the end zone from 25 yards out. Seriously, did he take his sneaker just to do that? Honestly, it would have been more fun to see players trying to land passes and/or kicks into a trash can – something that would have added a little more excitement.

I think the players did a great job interacting with the kids during the event. It would be nice if Syracuse would consider hosting a Saturday afternoon scrimmage next year so more kids can attend. It’s an event that should be about building excitement for next season and instead was treated as a mandatory participation activity.

Steve and I said Syracuse should be more proactive when it comes to the event. Season ticket holders will need to get access to the game and even hand in a coupon or merchandise coupon that is only valid during the game.

What if every youth football organization is not only invited, but also given the chance to come out of the tunnel to have a Dome entrance filmed?

Maybe during the event you offer a discount on next season’s biggest home game?

At some point someone has to step in and make some changes to the way this program is presented locally because if the goal is to sell tickets there has to be a change in the way this event is perceived and delivered.