Men’s Tennis Earns No. 4 Seed, Opens WCC Championships vs. BYU





SAN DIEGO, California. The Portland Pilots secured the number 4 seed this week West Coast Conference Tennis Championships and will take on the No. 5-seeded BYU Cougars in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday. The match kicks off at 1pm at the Aztec Tennis Complex and has live video and scores available. The Pilots (11-9, 5-4 WCC) won six of their last nine games to finish in sole possession of fourth place in the standings to finish the regular season. The top six teams in the WCC participate in the conference tournament, and the top two seeds earn an opening round bye. The Portland-BYU winner will face San Diego in the semifinals at 1:30 PM on Friday, with the tournament’s championship game scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM. Portland won its previous meeting with the Cougars (6-15, 4-5) this year by a 4-0 margin on March 25 at the Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center. The Pilots are anchored by a trio of fifth-year seniors in Sema Pankin, Eleftherios Neos, and Issa Yoshida. Pankin enters the tournament on an eight-game win streak and is ranked No. 100 nationally. He is 23-9 overall this year, 14-5 in doubles and 7-1 against WCC opposition. Neos posted an 11-6 record in doubles matches at the No. 2 singles ranking, while Yoshida was 6-2 in doubles. Pankin and Neos were also dominant in doubles with doubles records of 9-5 and 6-2 in first place league matches. Buy your tickets now! Secure your spot to any upcoming home event with Portland Pilots tickets now by visitingPortlandPilots.com/Ticketsor by downloading the Portland Pilots app. For information on group and fan experience packs, email[email protected]. Donate today Fans interested in contributing to the Pilot Athletics Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will directly assist our nearly 300 student-athletes in their pursuit of making a difference in our community and achieving academic and athletic excellence. Thank you for supporting Pilot Athletics! Follow along with the action Get the latest news and information about your favorite University of Portland athletic programs by visitingPortland Pilots. com. You can also follow us for the most dynamic coverage and team-oriented content by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.

