Old-school hockey returns with coaches sniping in NHL playoffs 102.3 KRMG

Not long after that Peter De Boer joked that Minnesota takes a lot of penalty kicks, dean Evason accused Dallas players of diving.
Sheldon Keefe suggested that Tampa Bay players had manipulated referees during a scuffle, prompting Jon Cooper to say he was confused by what his Toronto counterpart meant. Rod Brind’Amour spoke up about a missed call leaving Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen to suffer a broken hand, surprising Lane Lambert after his Islanders got zero power plays in the game.
No one gets on the benches and yells at each other anymore, but the first round of the NHL playoffs is an old-school throwback to coaches of yesteryear setting the tone for their teams off-ice amid hard-fought series. The sniping is in full swing.
I love it, retired Stanley Cup winning coach Ken Hitchcock said Monday. It’s a sole proprietorship. You do everything you can to get an edge over the other guy. There is no backing down from some of the coaches out there right now.
Hitchcock knows all about it from his warring words with everyone Lindy Ruf And John Tortorella to the late Hall of Famer Pat Quinn.
Ruff older and more gentle now coaching the New Jersey Devils in the playoffs said in 2006 that Hitchcock’s Flyers “behaved like idiots”. Tortorella, 64 and back in the league with Philadelphia in 2004, said Hitchcock should “shut up.”
Is he back from that gopher den? Hitchcock answered during that Eastern Conference final. I’m gonna have to do that mole thing.
The back and forth is significantly more subtle this spring.
After his Stars tied their series against the Wild in a Game 2 with seven penalties for misconduct, DeBoer made it a point to say, “Minnesota takes penalties. They’re the sixth most penalized team in the league, so we’re ready for that.” Evason said the next day that he and his staff review every interview, adding that Dallas “probably had some bigger people go down pretty easily in that hockey game.”
DeBoer called it deflection by Evason.
Listen, if I coached one of the most penalized teams in the league, I’d probably do the same thing, DeBoer added. That’s good coaching from him.
That same night, Brind’Amour complained about a tomahawk chop by New York’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau that injured Teravainen and was not awarded a penalty. Lambert called it a game that happens 25, 30 times a game and was not done with the intent to injure.
Toronto’s Keefe applauded opponents Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov for battling Auston Matthews and Ryan O’Reilly during Saturday night’s Lightning-Leafs game, a classic example of a veteran championship team like Tampa Bay manipulating officials and taking advantage of a situation .
Thanks to Tampa for acknowledging that situation, Keefe said. It’s a free pass. You do what you want, and not only do they come out unscathed, but they take Matthews and O’Reilly to the box. Brilliant play from the Lightning there in manipulating that situation.
The next day, Cooper of Tampa Bay seemed puzzled.
Manipulated the referees? I’m not sure what that means,” Cooper said. He went on to say that everyone watching thought his team was going to get a power play. The Lightning didn’t and then lost in overtime.
Veteran coach Bruce Boudreau, who was fined $5,000 in 2018 for criticizing a missed penalty kick during a playoff series, said coaches balance making a point without crossing the line, especially as league officials warn against it.
You really need to know how far you can go, Boudreau said. In the end, it’s all just game skill.
All this pales in comparison to the past, when coaches Ruff often tried to get it on the other bench in the 2007 regular season. Tortorella even tried to enter an opposing team’s dressing room after a brawl on the ice.
But the chatter on camera can still be effective later on to earn a few calls.
When the umpires go home, do you think they just watch Chicago PD when they go home? Boudreau said. They watch the highlights just like we do.’
Boudreau said he saw Evason, a longtime assistant to his and his Minnesota successor, enraged after the Wild’s loss to the Stars on Sunday when asked about a penalty pair, stopping before crossing that line.
Everyone in the hockey world watched that game, Evason said. We all know what happened. I’m not going to comment on it. We have our opinion, but what’s the point?
League fines are a deterrent. But biting your tongue is much less fun for Hitchcock.
Any edge you can find, use any edge, he said. You do everything you can.
