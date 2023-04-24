Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu Crowned Again At WTT Champions Macao On Cricketnmore





Image Source: Google Table tennis: China’s Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu were again crowned on Sunday in the men’s and women’s singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao here on Sunday. In the men’s singles final, 22-year-old Wang Chuqin defended his title after a dominant 4-0 victory over two-time Olympic gold medalist Ma Long 12-10, 11-1, 11-8, 11-7. Both players took off at top speed, but Ma failed to capitalize on several chances, leaving second seed Wang plenty of room to race 2-0 up front. Frustrated with the opening stages of the game, Ma struggled to get back on track, while Wang stayed focused and approached each point with excellent balance to move a little closer to victory, reports Xinhua. “I was very happy to win against Ma Long, but I still had some problems during the match. I had a slow start, and I have to analyze this problem later. This championship gives me a lot of confidence,” said Wang after the match. In the women’s singles final, second seed Wang Manyu won the second WTT Champions trophy after coming from behind to beat Olympic champion Chen Meng 4-2 (11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11 -9, 11-8). Chen enjoyed the better start to the final, but Wang slowly started to work her way up the match, digging deep to push forward and putting her foot firmly on the accelerator to finish the match in style. “I handled the key shots a little better today. The championship gives me confidence, which will help me to stay in good shape in the next games,” said Wang. –IANS Read also: IPL 2023 points table bsc tags

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketnmore.com/sports-news/table-tennis-wang-chuqin-wang-manyu-crowned-again-at-wtt-champions-macao-5953 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos