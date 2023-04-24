If Only KL Rahul…: Ex-Indian cricketer takes a dive at LSG Skipper after Ajinkya Rahane’s crushing knock vs KKR





Former Indian cricketer took a dive at KL Rahul as he praised Ajinkya Rahane’s intention and transformation Photo: AP ESSENTIALS Former cricketer from India took a dive at KL Rahul while praising Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane hit an unbeaten run of 71 from just 29 deliveries against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul’s intent has moved further under the scanner after the Lucknow Super Giants bungled the 136 run chase against the Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has come under the scanner for his lack of intent and inability to pick up the pace even after playing several balls for several innings in a row and after the failed chase against the Gujarat Titans, its critics have only increased. Rahul got off to a great start in the 136 run chase against the Gujarat Titans but he got slow and the Super Giants failed to score 31 from the remaining 36 deliveries. Now former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh saw another chance to beat Rahul after seeing Ajinkya Rahane flourish for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rahane, who was not expected to make the first XI for CSK, has cemented his place in the line-up with a couple of impressive cameos and two full match-winning strikes with the one against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday April 23 take the cake. Rahane has tried to tackle the bowlers from the start and scored shots. The veteran Indian batsman has not looked forward to getting a set first and then playing his shots, but instead has played the ball on its merits and taken risks when necessary and has the best batting percentage in the league after five innings. competition with more than 100 balls. Ganesh praised Rahane for his intention and wrote, “Rahane, he has shown that you can do miracles on purpose. If only KL Rahul understood this.” While Rahane strikes with 199, KL Rahul’s scoring percentage has been below average – 114. However, with a few games in hand, the Super Giants skipper will be eager to right some of the wrongs. Rahane he has shown that you can do miracles on purpose. If only KL Rahul understood this #IPL2023 undefined — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023 As for the Kolkata match, on a good Eden Gardens surface, Rahane cheered up after the openers got off to a good start and secured a rapid-fire 85-run partnership with Shivam Dube. The partnership boosted CSK’s scoring percentage as the Men in Yellow finished with a massive 235 runs on the board. The total was ultimately beyond KKR’s reach and despite Jason Roy’s quickfire 61 from 26 at centre, the home side fell 49 runs short and have now lost four games in a row.

