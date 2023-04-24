Pairings announced for 2023 MEAC Tennis Championships





Men’s Underwire | Underwire for women NORFOLK, Virginia, April 24, 2023 North Carolina Central will serve as host to the 2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tennis championships, held Thursday through Saturday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC. The braces were officially unveiled on Monday. All six men’s teams and all seven women’s teams compete for their respective titles. South Carolina State becomes the top seed in the men’s class after going 5-0 in MEAC play this season; the Bulldogs, who won the MEAC the past two seasons and have a total of 17 titles (and 14 since 2004), will have a bye in Friday’s semifinals, as will No. 2 seed Morgan State, who went 4-1 in MEAC. Thursday’s quarterfinals will see No. 3 seed North Carolina Central (3-2) take on No. 6 seed Coppin State (0-5) at 2pm, while the 4/5 matchup will be between Howard (2 -3 ) and Norfolk State (1-4) at the same time. South Carolina State takes on the winner of the Howard-NSU game, while Morgan State takes on the NCCU-Coppin State winner. In the women’s game, two-time defending champion South Carolina State is the top seed after a perfect 6-0 in conference play and will have a bye in the semifinals. Since 2005, the Bulldogs have won 15 titles. The Bulldogs will face Thursday’s quarterfinal winner at 8 a.m. between No. 4 seed Howard (4-2) and No. 5 seed Morgan State (2-4). The other 8 a.m. quarterfinal will face No. 2 seed North Carolina Central (4-2) against No. 7 seed Coppin State (0-6), while at 11 a.m. on Thursday, No. 3 seed Delaware State (4-2) takes on No. 6 Norfolk State (1-5). With the Eagles, Hornets and Bison each finishing 4-2 in MEAC play and going 1-1 head-to-head, the tiebreaker fell to points won against all tied teams; North Carolna Central won that tiebreaker with eight combined points won against the Hornets and Bison, followed by Delaware State with seven points won and Howard six. The semifinals and championship matches of the 2023 MEAC Tennis Championships will be streamed live for the second year in a row, this season those matches will be live on ESPN+. Friday’s semi-finals kick off with the women’s matches at 9am, followed by the men’s at 12pm Championship Saturday starts at 9:00 AM with the women’s title match, followed by the men’s championship final at 1:00 PM. For more information on the 2023 MEAC Tennis Championships, visit theChampionship Central page. About the Middle East Athletic Conference The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 51ststyear of intercollegiate competition with the 2021-22 academic school year. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, the MEAC consists of eight outstanding historically black institutions along the Atlantic Coast: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morganstatebears.com/news/2023/4/24/mens-tennis-pairings-announced-for-2023-meac-tennis-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos