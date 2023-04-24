NDSU Women’s Golf remains in second place at Summit League Championship





LINCOLN, Neb. Catherine Monty moved up 16 places on the leaderboard and is tied for third place to trail the North Dakota State women’s golf team after day two at the Summit League Championship at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. Monty (76-67–143), who made the second-biggest jump on the leaderboard of any player in the second round, scored a career-low 67 and is tied for third place. She was even on 12 holes and closed on five birdies to finish -4 on the par 71 course. Her 67 is the lowest of any player in two rounds of play and is tied for the third-lowest 18-hole round in Bison history. Madi Hicks (72-73–145) is three spots back in a tie for sixth after a 73 card. She even led 14 holes with one birdie to finish +2. Jo Baranczyk (71-75–146) is also in the top 10 tied for eighth after a 75 in the second round. She even got on 11 holes and made two birdies in total. Eliza Hoven (77-73–150), who moved up eight places, is tied for 17th place with a score of 73 in the second round. In fact, the Grafton, Wis. native got on 10 holes and scored three birdies to finish +2. Leah Scar (74-77–151) finished the group tied for 21st place with a score of 77. As a team, the Bison (293-288–581) are in second place and have a one stroke lead over third place South Dakota (293-289–582). Denver (286-292–578) remained in first place after two rounds with a three stroke lead. NDSU wraps up play at the Summit League Championship tomorrow.

