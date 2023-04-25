No more field storming in SEC, faster college football games and the spring game in Colorado did not disappoint





Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger review the latest rule changes and proposals that will soon affect college football. The SEC introduced a new rule proposal that would discourage students from storming the field after big wins. A home game would be dropped from the storming team’s future schedule and given to the losing team for the future game. The podcast explains how this will affect the SEC’s haves and have-nots if this rule is implemented. Plus, the guys discuss one of the bigger rule changes proposed this offseason that has finally been approved. The game clock does not stop after the first downs, except for the last two minutes of each half. This rule was introduced both for the health of the player and to speed up the games. More college football spring games took place this weekend. The University of Alabama will have some questions about the quarterback position heading into next season after a shaky performance from their signal callers. The Pac-12 also hosted the highly anticipated spring game in Colorado. The Buffalo faithful showed 47,000 strong in inclement weather to see what Coach Prime had going on last Saturday. In transfer news, Colorado’s top receiver entered the portal after this weekend and the USC Trojans added Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander to help bolster the first seven. Finally, a football rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool may have prompted some fans to go a little too far on holiday. 1:00 The SEC introduces a new rule against field assault 6:29 PM The clock continues to run after the first downs in college football 29:41 Alabama’s defense thrived against their offense during this year’s spring game 36:39 Colorados Spring game did not disappoint 42:11 Montana Lemonious-Craig entered the transfer portal after the Colorado Spring game Story continues 45:00 USC adds Georgia transfer Bear Alexander 51:10 College Football Enquirer Ethics Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB. Follow Dan @DanWetzel Follow Pat @ByPatForde Follow Ross @RossDellenger Watch all episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts Deion Sanders watches the field during the Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Colorado Spring game

