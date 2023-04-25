UVA men’s tennis wins third consecutive ACC Championship





In dominant fashion, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s tennis team won its third straight ACC championship last night by the Duke Blue Devils 4-1. This is the program’s 15th conference title, all earned in the past 19 seasons, as UVA has established itself as the ACC’s undeniable class over the past two decades. This is another trophy for Head Coach Andres Pedroso. In his sixth year at the helm, Pedroso has re-established the program at the top of the conference and ranks among the very best at the national level. In yesterday’s Championship, Virginia took the double with Ryan Goetz and Alexander Kiefer winning their match 6-3 before Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won 6-4, leaving the third doubles match unfinished. In singles, Von der Schulenburg defeated Dukes Andrew Zhang in straight sets, 6–4 and then 4–2, to put the Wahoos at 2–0 with five chances to score two points. Dukes Pedro Rodenas (ranked 72nd in the nation) produced a significant upset against Virginia’s Inaki Montes, defeating Montes in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) to give birth to the Blue Devils. However, in heroic fashion, UVA’s Mans Dahlberg came back after losing the first set 4-6 to Jake Krug to win the second two (both 6-3), including the third set where he won five straight games to invade Virginia. to make a point. the title. Team captain Ryan Goetz was up to the task. After running away 6–2 with the first set against Connor Krug (Jake’s brother), Goetz lost the second set on a tiebreak. That wouldn’t matter though, as he took the third set 6-2 with this incredibly impressive shot to win it for UVA. Talk about an I am him! moment. Not having to finish his singles match against Duke, Virginia’s #1 singles player Chris Rodesch still won the tournament’s MVP. As a team, UVA has won 16 games in a row and has not lost to an ACC opponent since February 2021. The defending national champions, the Cavaliers, are currently ranked 8th in the nation and await their NCAA Tournament draw which will be announced on Monday, May 1st at 6:30 PM. The Selection Show will continue to be streamed NCAA. com.

