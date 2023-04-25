Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

There will be no sweeps in the first round of the NHL playoffs, which as an impartial observer (i.e., a Red Wings fan), I’m all for. There are four Game 4s on Monday that will really shape the outlook for this series. As for DFS purposes, here are the players I recommend targeting and avoiding for your lineup.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NJD ($36): There have been some interesting outings from the goalkeepers in line to start Monday, except for Shesterkin. He just went out and played elite in the net. Even in the Game 3 loss, the Russian goaltender made 26 saves on 28 shots in a game that went into overtime. Right now Shesterkin is the only keeper in line to start, I highly trust so I’m not getting cute.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at TAM ($28): Samsonov scored a few good runs with 36 saves on 39 shots in a Game 3 victory in overtime. However, he has been far from a road warrior this season. The Russian had a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage in away games during the regular season. Tampa has averaged 3.41 goals per game this season, so winning on the road again won’t be easy.

[]

CENTRE

Chandler Stephenson, VGK at WPG ($17): Getting a returning Mark Stone on his wing (plus extended power play time) has truly been a boon for Stephenson. He has a goal and an assist in each of his last two games. Apart from that, however, he also finished the regular season well with 12 points in his last 12 games. Connor Hellebuyck is an excellent goalkeeper, but he allowed five goals in each of his last two starts.

CENTER TO AVOID

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. NJD ($20): Trocheck put 225 shots at the net this season, but the Devils allowed only 28.2 shots on target per game. Which would win? So far it has been the Devils’ D as Trocheck has only four shots on target in this series while scoring zero points.

WING

Evan Rodrigues, COL at SEA ($17): Rodrigues seems nestled on Nathan MacKinnon’s wing at the moment, which is a great place to be. He has an assist in back-to-back games, and in the first game of the series, he shot six times at the net. Pucks have ended up with Philip Grubauer in this series, which is a problem for the Kraken, as the netminder had a .895 save percentage this season.

Story continues

Nino Niederreiter, WPG vs VGK ($14): It feels unlikely that Nikolaj Ehlers will be back any time soon, which should keep Niederreiter safely on second line for the Jets. He also contributed three points in this series. Laurent Brossoit impressed in limited regular season action this year, but he has had two games in this series in which he has allowed four goals, a reminder of his career .908 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Timo Meier, NJD at NYR ($25): Meier has been active, putting up 12 shots at the net in this series, but he has yet to contribute a point, which the Devils probably hoped for when they split the former Shark. To be fair, he’s up against one of the best goalkeepers in the NHL, and he’s smoking hot. Over his last 15 games, Shesterkin has a 1.64 GAA and 0.945 serve percentage.

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. COL ($13): Sometimes in the playoffs, wondering who to avoid is just seeing who’s gone cold lately. In his last six games, Eberle had just one assist and 11 shots at the net. While Alexandar Georgiev wasn’t great in this series, he had a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage during the regular season.

DEFENSE

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. VGK ($17): With Josh Morrissey sadly out for the remainder of this series, Pionk has at least a major role in store for the Jets. Although it was a double-overtime game, the defender played 41:08 in game three and got three assists in the process. It’s not like he came out of nowhere, though, as he had an assist in each of his three previous games.

Bowen Byram, COL by SEA ($17): Byram didn’t need any power play time to impress in this series. In addition to an assist in all three games to date, he has 15 shots at the net. The Kraken’s defensive success during the regular season came from just 27.0 shots on target per game. However, Colorado broke through, as Grubauer conceded 109 shots in this series.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at NYR ($24): Yes, Hamilton was the hero of Game 3, but that doesn’t mean I want to pay this salary on the road against the Rangers. In the first two games, he was held to zero points and two shots on goal. Shesterkin still has a GAA percentage of 1.64 and a save percentage of 0.945 over his last 15 games. It would be a gamble to go for Hamilton.

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. NJD ($16): Trouba has been ice cold for a while. He actually only has one point in his last 12 games and no point in the playoffs. While Trouba put up 199 shots at the net during the regular season, the Devils only allowed 28.2 shots on target, so he may not be able to generate a potential offense that way.