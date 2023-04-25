Supportive services give Parkinson’s patients healing and purpose





For the 1 million people living with Parkinson’s disease in the US, trembling, stiffness and difficulty walking and talking are becoming a daily reality. Living well with this progressive neurological disorder requires a village. But these inpatient and outpatient services can help patients better manage symptoms and maximize their abilities. PingPongParkinson What it is: PingPongParkinson is a non-profit organization with local chapters that organize weekly ping pong exercises for people with Parkinson’s disease. It provides opportunities for physical, cognitive, and social engagement. Why it helps: Ping pong (or table tennis) can help people with Parkinson’s disease maintain coordination and fine motor skills. The idea is based on the concept of neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to make new nerve cells and connections through challenging exercise. While medication remains the main treatment focus for Parkinson’s, compelling evidence suggests that regular exercise significantly helps manage the disease. Parkinson Wellness Program What it is: The Parkinson’s Wellness Program, a unique two-week rehabilitation program at the JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, aims to help patients actively address any deterioration or required medication changes to improve as much functionality as possible. After completing the inpatient admission, patients can transfer to outpatient services that use the SPEAK OUT! and LOUD Crowd programs, which help patients regain voices dimmed by the disease by combining education, speech therapy, daily home exercises, and group sessions. Why it helps: The program enables patients to develop and achieve their own individual goals, which can range from reducing medication doses to preventing falls, improving voice quality or simply functioning better during daily activities. TO PRONOUNCE! Combining both education and one-on-one speech therapy, LOUD Crowd promotes accountability, camaraderie and encouragement through group sessions. Rock Steady Boxing What it is: Rock Steady Boxing is a non-profit Parkinson’s wellness exercise program that uses a surprising non-contact boxing technique to support people with Parkinson’s disease. The regimen was largely adopted from boxing exercises, helping patients to knock back the opponent with rigorous exercises. Why it helps: The exercises aim to improve speed, agility, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength to empower people with Parkinson’s and give them a renewed sense of hope. Park SINGS What it is: Through a community grant from the Parkinson Foundation, the JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute offers the ParkinSINGS Choir that brings Parkinson’s patients together for fun and vocal fitness. Why it helps: Parkinson’s disease can impair speaking and swallowing, but research shows that singing can help maintain the muscles involved in these important tasks. In addition, the chorus promotes camaraderie and social interaction. Support groups What it is: Hackensack Meridian Health leads support groups in hospitals across the network that meet on different days and times. Some groups also meet virtually. Why it helps: Parkinson’s patients and their carers benefit from sharing their challenges and victories with others who are going through the same experience. Smartphone apps What it is: Work with Abbott Laboratories, Hackensack Meridian Health is using a wireless app to remotely adjust electronic stimulation levels for patients who have undergone deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery, which involves implanting a pacemaker-like device in the brain to control tremors, stiffness, and other Parkinson’s symptoms hold. Another partnership, with medical device company Medtronic and Rune Labs, offers Parkinson’s patients a free Apple Watch if they use a Medtronic battery in their DBS device. With the Apple Watch, patients can use motion detection software to better manage their disease by tracking aspects such as sleep, tremor frequency and abnormal movements that persist after medication use. Why it helps: At the touch of a button, these smartphone apps connect Parkinson’s patients with information and resources that can help monitor symptoms and adjust certain therapies. Next steps and resources: The material provided through HealthU is for general informational purposes only and should not replace the advice of your physician. Always consult your doctor for individual care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/healthu/patient-perspectives/2023/04/support-services-give-parkinsons-patients-healing-and-purpose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos