SEC football power rankings and one big post-spring training question

The only truly secure commodities in the SEC are Georgia and Alabama.

But even the two-time defending champions and the Crimson Tide have some preseason issues that need to be worked out before heading into the College Football Playoff once again.

For the Bulldogs, it’s a matter of finding a new quarterback and replacing a new crop of NFL-bound starters, including one of the expected top picks in this month’s draft in defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Alabama is undergoing its own quarterback league as it brings in two new coordinators.

Across the board, the SEC has at least four and possibly even six or seven teams with legitimate playoff hopes. That includes Tennessee, fresh off a breakout year under coach Josh Heupel, and maybe even Texas A&M, which looks to be recovering after cratering on its way to a lost record in 2022.

The chase is on to catch up with the Bulldogs and Tide, the preseason favorites to reach the SEC championship game. With spring football largely in the books, here’s how the conference scores from 1-14 and the biggest questions ahead of the season:

1. Georgia

Who is the starting quarterback?

The competition to replace Stetson Bennett continues past the end of spring training, even as junior Carson Beck appears to be putting some distance between himself and competitors Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. For Kirby Smart, the potential benefits of extending this league are pushing Beck to improve his game for the season opener and giving all three quarterbacks a chance to feel more comfortable with any changes the new coordinator makes. Mike Bobo made it to Georgia’s attack. But Beck remains the heavy favorite to pull the starting nod.

SURPRISE STORIES:Who can follow TCU and make it to the College Football Playoff?

NEW ARRIVALS:The 10 biggest transfers in the college football offseason

2.Alabama

How do the new coordinators fit in?

Despite all the buzz surrounding this off-season coaching move, Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding are out, Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele are in, don’t ignore how many times this has happened to Alabama and coach Nick Saban. Including his debut season in 2007, this marks the fifth time overall under Saban and the third time in five years that Alabama has entered a year with two new coordinators. The quarterback competition between Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe continues in training camp.

ONGOING WORK:Alabama Offense Still Making Its Way After Spring Game

3.Tennessee

Can the volunteers continue their momentum?

Tennessee has not won at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons since 2003-04, and has not won at least 11 games in consecutive years since 1997-98, when the Volunteers claimed the last national championship in program history. With the offense expected to remain among the best in the league behind quarterback Joe Milton, a key factor is the potential improvement of a pass defense that allowed at least 450 yards three times a year ago and ranked 127th nationally in yards allowed per game.

LOOKING FORWARD:Georgia, Michigan leads college football Top 25 far too early

4. LSU

Will the offensive line take the necessary steps?

Five returning starters and more depth should boost production from the offensive line after an often miserable 2022 season. The Tigers gave up 3.2 sacks per game, more than all but nine teams in the Power Five, and likely would have allowed more if Jayden Daniels wasn’t elusive. That leads to a question that may shape coach Brian Kelly’s sophomore season: Can this offensive line protect sophomore Garrett Nussmeier, who threw for 467 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games of 2022, or has the LSU offense damaged Daniels’ mobility? necessary?

QB MATCHES:Alabama, Georgia headlines the 10 biggest races in the spring

5. Texas A&M

Can the defense lead the way to the top of the SEC?

A common denominator during the Jimbo Fisher era, aside from unrealized expectations, was the Aggies’ inability to force turnovers and salvage an underperforming offense. Since Fisher’s hiring in 2018, A&M has ranked above 84th nationally in takeaways only once, landing at 51st during the abbreviated 2020 season. The Aggies have averaged 1.2 takeaways per day during this period. competition achieved.

6. Mississippi

How does a crowded quarterback room resolve itself and improve the offense?

Lane Kiffin has the busiest quarterback room in the SEC and only a few months to decide which of the three options gives the Rebels the best chance of getting back into a New Year’s Six bowl. Returning starter Jaxson Dart fell behind the trajectory last season, mirroring the team’s collapse after a 7-0 start. LSU transfer Walker Howard has the pedigree to eventually develop into the starter, but is likely at least a year away. Transferring to Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the PowerFive.

7.Kentucky

After underperforming on offense, is Leary the answer as quarterback?

The return of Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and the addition of quarterback Devin Leary should move Kentucky’s offense closer to the middle of the pack in the SEC, following last place in the conference in yards per game and per game in 2022. Leary comes over from North Carolina State, where he threw 35 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 11 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury last October.

8.Arkansas

Does a coordinator change make for a better defense?

As in Alabama, the Razorbacks break in two new coordinators: Dan Enos on offense and Travis Williams on defense. Enos teamed up with coach Sam Pittman during his previous stint at Arkansas and inherits one of seven Power Five units to win at least 10,000 feet over ground and air by 2022. After serving in the same position in Central Florida, Williams takes on the much more difficult task in a defense that returns just four starters and finished 13th in the SEC in scoring last season.

9. South Carolina

Will the transfers make the pass go faster?

It will be hard for South Carolina to match last season’s eight wins without a major reconstruction of both lines. The offensive front was a mess in pass protection during SEC play, but returns three starters. The Gamecocks front could benefit from a full season under offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, who took over on an interim basis last September. Defensively, South Carolina must unearth several edge rushers this offseason after losing to transfers Jordan Burch (Oregon) and Gilber Edmond (Florida State). The Gamecocks finished tied for 11th in the SEC last year with 20 sacks.

10. State of Mississippi

How is Mike Leach’s transition going?

The direction insulting Mississippi State is one of the most interesting subplots in the SEC West. After three seasons in Mike Leach’s air strike plan, the offense will take a new direction under new coach Zach Arnett and formerly of Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. At the very least, look for MSU to use more run-pass options than in the recent past and run the ball more, period. Last year’s team finished last nationally with 295 carriers.

11. Florida

Can Billy Napier repeat his sophomore year success?

The good vibes can be hard to come by in coach Billy Napier’s sophomore year after a disappointing 6-7 debut and an off-season fraught recruiting drama, namely in the addition and then swift transfer of five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada amid a NIL -dispute. Looking for a reason for optimism? Perhaps new defensive coordinator Scott Armstrong can rally the Gators after doing a great job in Southern Mississippi last season. There’s also the turnaround Napier brought to Louisiana-Lafayette, which went 7-7 in its first season and a combined 33-5 in the next three years.

12. Maroon

How soon can Hugh Freeze make Auburn decent again?

There will be a learning curve and some growing pains as the Tigers move to a third coaching staff in four seasons. Unlike Bryan Harsin’s hire, Auburn’s decision to sign former Mississippi and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze appears to be working on multiple levels. The question this spring is how quickly he can turn around an offense that hasn’t been in the SEC’s top five in yards per game since 2014.

13. Missouri

What’s the solution at quarterback?

With returning starter Brady Cook out this spring with a shoulder injury and redshirt freshman Sam Horn delayed by a forearm strain, Miami transfer Jake Garcia was able to make a move this spring after throwing for 947 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Hurricanes. The Tigers’ starter plays alongside one of the most impressive young talents in the SEC in sophomore receiver Luther Burden.

14. Vanderbilt

Can the Commodores get out of the basement?

Choosing the Commodores to finish last in the SEC is no longer certain after the program made noticeable gains in coach Clark Lea’s second season. This year’s team has a friendly non-conference roster of Hawaii, Alabama A&M, Wake Forest and UNLV, while drawing potential toss-up games against Missouri and Auburn at home.