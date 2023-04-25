IUP women’s tennis earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Atlantic Regional; serves as host next week





INDIANAPOLIS The IUP women’s tennis program was listed as the second seed and host for the opening round of the 2023 NCAA DII Atlantic Region tournament as the entire championship field was announced Monday night. IUP won their third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament championship on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Slippery Rock at Bloomsburg University. It was the fifth conference title in program history for the Crimson Hawks, who have won five straight games with a 12-9 overall mark. The NCAA Division II Championship consists of 48 teams, including 21 automatic qualifiers and 27 overall selections. IUP is one of 16 regional host venues across the country for the Preliminary Round matchups to be held May 1-2. IUP will face the No. 7 seed Shaw on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 AM, before facing the winner of the game between Slippery Rock and Fairmont State the next day on Tuesday, May 2. Slippery Rock and Fairmont State will be contested at noon on Monday, May 1, while the Atlantic region championship game takes place at noon on Tuesday, May 2. Charleston (W.Va.) is the top overall seed in the Atlantic region and will also receive a cut of the regional series against West Virginia State/West Liberty winner while earning a first-round pick. The winning teams from each location, two schools from the Atlantic region, will advance to the finals to be held May 11-16 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. This is the 12th NCAA tournament berth in the past 14 seasons for the Crimson Hawks, who played nine straight from 2010-18. IUP earned the automatic berth after being awarded the PSAC Championship for a third consecutive season, part of a remarkable run of five conference crowns over the past seven seasons. DII Women’s Tennis Atlantic Region 2023 Breakdown (4) West Virginia State vs. (5) West Liberty Charleston, W.Va.

(1) Charleston (W.Va.)* (2) IUP* vs. (7) Shaw | Monday May 1 | 10:00 am

(3) Slippery Rock vs. (6) Fairmont State | Monday May 1 | 2:00 * Host school We are hosting IUP is the number two seed in the Atlantic Region Tournament, earning the right to host on May 1-2. The Crimson Hawks will try to defend their crown in the Atlantic region against Shaw on Monday, May 1. #TalonsUp pic.twitter.com/ERuCKrIHe8 IUP Women’s Tennis (@IUPtennis) April 25, 2023 To follow For up-to-date information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP Women’s Tennis on Twitter @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPtennis.

