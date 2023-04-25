Kenya: Fireworks Expected in Nairobi as Top Table Tennis Players Rekindle Rivalry at Africa Tourney in Kasarani

Nairobi – Kenya’s top table tennis player Josiah Wandera is expecting a titanic battle when the sport’s creme-de-la-creme in Africa meets in Nairobi next Monday for the Africa Festival of Table Tennis at the Kasarani indoor gymnasium.

Top Nigerian seed Ouadri Akinade Aruna is hoping to erase the painful memories of the final of the 2018 ITTF Africa Top 16 Cup in Nairobi, where he lost 3-4 to his Egyptian arch-rival Omar Assar.

The two are among the top athletes in the league and Wandera expects fireworks as they compete with other players for top honors.

“I once played against Aruna in Tunis during the Africa 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo. Aruna has a very powerful forehand, so he’s kind of a forehand-dominant player with a lot of international experience,” said Wandera.

Aruna works for Fakel-Gazprom in the Russian Premier Table Tennis League and is the first African player to rank in the top 10 in the world.

The 35-year-old competed for Nigeria in the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2016 Summer Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals in the latter competition.

In 2021, Aruna reached the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender event in WTT Doha.

He lost 3-1 in the quarter-finals to Lin Yun-Ju after saving four match points and nearly making a comeback.

Assar is also a celebrity in his own right; at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Assar finished 5th in the men’s singles after losing to China’s Ma Long in the quarterfinals.

As of August 2021, he was ranked 36th in the ITTF world rankings, having reached his highest ranking of 16th in March 2016.

Wandera called on table tennis enthusiasts to flock to enjoy a delicious menu of on-court entertainment courtesy of the players.

“However, there are a lot of good players in the tournament. Assar will certainly give Aruna a run for his money and I can’t wait to see who comes out on top between the two. Nevertheless, I’m sure the fans will do that.” enjoy watching both play,” he said.

Similarly, Kenyan women’s national team mainstay Lydia Setey waded into the debate over the two players, noting the skill of the Nigerian.

“I put my money on Aruna because he is such a skilled player. He plays competitively with a striking passion and maintains the spirit of sportsmanship at the table. He doesn’t give up at any point – he fights to the end.” Setey said.

She added: “Aruna has been playing really well lately against players like Tomokazu Harimoto from Japan and other world elite players; they have made their money. So I will not be wrong to say that Aruna will be the winner in Nairobi .”

The competition kicks off on Monday with the Africa Club Championship ahead of the ITTF Africa Cup (World Cup qualifiers) on May 4-6.

