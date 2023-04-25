Baseball opens road trip in Cal Baptist on Tuesday

HONOLULU After a nine-game all-season homestand, the Hawaii baseball team returns to the mainland for an eight-game road trip, starting with a non-conference game with Cal Baptist Tuesday at 3 p.m. HT. The ‘Bows will play one game against the Lancers before taking on UC Riverside in Big West action this weekend.

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

In Hawaii: 47-37, 2nd season

Collegiate record: 1,126-775-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. CAL DOPER

Balance: 1-1

Streak: Cal Baptist won 1

Last Meeting: May 23, 2022 (Cal Baptist won 6-4)

LEAD OUT

DID YOU KNOW?

Randy Abshier is the only Big West pitcher to shutout this year and throw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts Saturday vs. Long Beach State to earn Conference Pitcher of the Week title.

BREAK OUT THE BROOMS

Hawai’i is coming off a huge weekend at Long Beach State to complete a nine-game homestand. The ‘Bows used a four-run seventh inning to come from behind in a 6-4 victory in game one before Randy Abshier on Saturday, threw a shutout with two hits and nine strikeouts in a 2-0 victory. UH closed the sweep with a 4-2 victory on Sunday, behind another impressive pitching performance thanks to the combined effort of Harrison Bodendorf , Alex Giroux And Connor Harrison . Rainbow Warrior’s pitching dominated the Dirtbags all weekend, posting a 1.67 ERA in the series while allowing only 15 hits. The ‘Bows held Long Beach State scoreless for 19 consecutive innings from the last two innings of game one through the top eight of the Finals, allowing a run of runs in just four innings all weekend. UH also got a timely offense late in the games, scoring six of their 12 runs in the seventh inning or later. Zach Storbakken led offensively and hit .500 (6-for-12) with three doubles and the leading RBI in Saturday’s win.

NAIL BITERS

Hawai’i has played some close games this season, especially in this recent stretch. The ‘Bows have decided 14 games by three or fewer points, including nine games in the last 12 that have been decided by one or two points. UH is 9-5 in games decided by three runs or less and 5-5 in one-run games, while 10 of the Rainbow Warriors’ 15 Big West games were one or two-run games, including all three wins over Long Beach State last weekend.

LATE COLLECTION MAGIC

The Hawai’i Bats have come through in the clutch late in the games to lead the ‘Bows to wins this year. In wins this year, the Rainbow Warriors have scored the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning or later seven times, including four in their last six wins. UH is also 5-0 in games tied after the sixth inning and 6-0 in games tied after five innings. In addition, the seven lead runs scored by six different players have taken off.

Go-Ahead scoring plays in Ws

Jared Quandt Wright State (2/18), RBI 2B, 8th inning

Jacob Igawa at Cal Poly (3/17), E9, 10th inning

Kyson Donahue Tulane (3/24), 2B, 2 RBI, 6th inning

Matthew Miura CSU Bakersfield (4/8), FC, RBI 8th inning

Dallas duarte UC San Diego (4/14), 2B, RBI, 8th inning

Jacob Igawa Long Beach State (4/21), 1B, 2 RBI, 7th inning

Zach Storbakken Long Beach State (4/22), 2B, RBI, 8th inning

MIX & MATCH

After using 50 different batting formations in 52 games a year ago, head coach RICH HILL has a ton of offensive options again in 2023, with 30 different lineup combinations during the first 32 games of the season.

No UH player has been in the same place in the lineup in every match.

At least three different players started in all nine places in the line-up.

13 different players started in the No. 8 hole while nine started in the No. 9 hole.

FRIDAY NIGHT HARRY

sophomore Harry Gustin has locked down the Friday night starter role over the course of the season. The southpaw leads the team with 48 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched, and has a 3.20 ERA and a 2-2 record over nine starts and 10 total appearances. His 2.22 ERA in conference play ranks fifth in The Big West, while his seven runs allowed are the fewest of any pitcher who has pitched at least 25.0 innings in league games. After falling short of the fifth inning in two of his first three starts, Gustin worked his way to fifth in each of his last six, with five of those appearances lasting 5.2 innings or more.

Has a 2.16 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 25.0 innings pitched and 13 hits allowed in his last four home starts.

Named Big West Pitcher of the Week after going seven innings with eight strikeouts and allowing only one run on one hit, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning on March 24 vs. Tulane.

The starting pitcher in two of UH’s three shutout victories, going 5.2 scoreless innings in both starts.

DIRTY freshman

Harrison Bodendorf was an important part of Rainbow Warrior’s pitching staff during the first half of his freshman year. On the season, the lefty is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37.0 innings pitched with a .226 batting average against. Bodendorf ranks second in The Big West with a 1.96 ERA in conference play and is one of two pitchers to go 4-0 in league play. The Temecula, California native has been especially impressive in the past month, posting strong numbers in his last seven appearances.

IN CONFERENCE GAMES AGAIN

Rainbow Warrior’s pitching staff is off to a good start in Big West play, leading the conference with a 3.81 ERA in league games. UH has limited opponents to three or fewer points in eight of its 15 Big West games, culminating in three league-best shutouts. Additionally, two Hawaiian pitchers are in the league’s top five in Conference ERA, with Harrison Bodendorf second with a 1.96 ERA and Harry Gustin fifth with a 2.22 ERA.