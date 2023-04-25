Johnnie Tennis begins MIAC Playoffs in St. Scholastica on Tuesday





Fifth-seeded Saint John’s tennis opens the MIAC Playoffs with a quarterfinal at noon in fourth-seeded St. Scholastica on Tuesday, April 25 at the Duluth Indoor Sports Complex. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (8-9, 5-4 MIAC) finished the regular season schedule this weekend with an 1-1 record. at Saint John’s 8, Bethel 1 SJU qualified for this week’s five-team MIAC Playoffs with an 8-1 victory over Bethel on Saturday (April 22) at Sta-Fit in Sartell. SJU swept all six singles matches, including three via the super-breaker. The Johnnies won the first set in all three matches decided by the tie-breaker. Senior Peyton Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) won his game at No. 2 with an 11-9 decision in the super-breaker, while sophomores Ryan wants (Northfield, Minnesota) and junior Daniel Perez (Quito, Ecuador) posted 10-3 and 10-8 decisions to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. Peyton and Will also needed an 8-6 win in the tie-breaker for their 8-7 victory over No. 2 doubles. Senior Will McDowell (No. 1; Sioux Falls, SD/O’Gorman), senior Hunter Fischer (No. 4; Spicer, Minn./Willmar) and junior Mark Rosen (No. 6; Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) all won in straight sets. Hunter and senior Will Fischer (Spicer, Minn./Willmar) earned an 8-3 victory in No. 3 doubles. Bethel’s lone win came at No. 1 in doubles. at Carleton 9, Saint John’s 0 The Johnnies ended their regular season yesterday (Sunday, April 23) at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville with a 9-0 loss to regionally ranked Carleton. Currently ranked No. 3 in Region VII by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), Carleton won five of six singles matches in straight sets. Perez came closest to victory for SJU (8-9, 5-4 MIAC) at No. 5 singles. He matched a 6-2 loss in his first set with a 6-2 win in the second, but dropped the super breaker with a 10-6 scoreline. SJU’SMIAC POST-SEASON HISTORY: The 2023 MIAC Playoff appearance is SJU’s ninth in the past 11 seasons (16th overall). A LOOK AT THE SAINTS: St. Scholastica (12-7, 6-3 MIAC) brings a six-game win streak into the MIAC Playoffs thanks to a pair of home wins against Saint Mary’s (7-2) and Hamline (9-0) over the weekend. Three Saints have 10 or more wins in singles competition: sophomore Jonas Abeleda (10-8, 6-3 MIAC all at No. 1); freshman Julius Tabrizi (11-6, 6-2 MIAC/9-4 at No. 3); and senior Riley Versich (11-5, 7-2 MIAC/6-3 at No. 5). Abeleda/freshman Eamon Gerrard-Stace (11-6 at No. 1) and freshman Jack Onkka/Tabrizi (7-8 at No. 2) both went 6-2 in conference play for doubles, while senior Carter Anderson/junior Reece Patten posted an 8-0 (5-0 MIAC) record at No. 3. THE SEASON OPENER: SJU opened the 2023 season earlier this season on February 18 in Sartell with a 9-0 loss to St. Scholastica. The Johnnies dropped two singles via the super-breaker and two of the three doubles were decided by three points or less. P. Fischer won his first set at No. 2 singles 6-3, but dropped the second (7-5) and fell in the super-breaker (10-4). Perez bounced back from a 6-4 loss in his first set at No. 4 with a 6-2 win in the second, but lost in a blistering 10-8 scoreline in the super-breaker. W. Fischer and junior Bricklayer Meyer (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) suffered a near 8-6 loss at No. 3 doubles and the duo of H. Fischer and McDowell was denied with an 8-5 score at No. 1. SERIES HISTORY: The Johnnies are 28-4 against the Saints since 1981, including wins in 14 of their last 17 games. The loss to open the 2023 season marked SJU’s first loss to the Saints at their home court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gojohnnies.com/news/2023/4/24/johnnie-tennis-begins-miac-playoffs-tuesday-at-st-scholastica.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos