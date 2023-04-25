Girls’ Hockey Togetherness Bloomfield Hills earns state title

Bloomfield Hills girls’ hockey clinched the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League state title at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on March 11 in a 5–4 victory over Grosse Pointe North in double overtime.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Bloomfield Hills girls’ hockey season had a movie-like season, following in the footsteps of ‘Miracle’, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ and even a bit of ‘Slap Shot’, but of course less aggressive.

There were the key players leaving, the newcomers coming on and the final game that would exceed expectations in excitement, but from day one of the season there were a lot of questions about Bloomfield Hills girls’ hockey.

Lost in 2022 State of Michigan Miss Hockey Anjalica Singelyn and 2022 team assist leader Samantha Bekolay, Bloomfield Hills showed a new squad, but returned with a strong senior in Jessie Rebock, who led the team in goals (29) and points ( 48), at the helm.

After falling in the first round of the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League last season, Rebock said, the team was determined to improve on last year’s finish.

“From the beginning, we came in with a new mindset, I think,” Rebock said. “We had some summer off-ice stuff and more skating in the off-season. We have a lot of new talent that I knew could really help our team, and I think we were all just really excited. At the start I don’t think any of us expected to be so successful, but we saw great potential as the team started to click and improve.

On March 11 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Bloomfield Hills (17-5-1) pulled off a resilient 5-4 victory over Grosse Pointe North in double overtime to bring a state title to the school.

A staple of Bloomfield Hills hockey, Rebock remained a leader, with two goals, two assists and the game-winning goal. Sophomore Alia Somero herself added two goals and two assists, while senior Kathryn Reitmyer added one goal and three assists. Senior Reese Hentgen and sophomore Lily Ehmann each added an assist in the win.

“That game was one of the best experiences as a coach to coach it,” said Bloomfield Hills coach Mick Singelyn. “Only back and forth and back and forth. Both teams, including Casey’s team there in North, both teams wanted it so badly, and both teams went on and on and both teams left it out there. It was incredible to coach and be a part of.”

Bloomfield Hills trailed 3-2 after the first period, but scored it 4-4 before going into overtime.

The ladies did not know adversity and were certainly not afraid of the moment, thanks in part to the team’s motto throughout the year: ‘We want it the most.’

When Bloomfield Hills fell behind early, Reitmyer said, the team just had to shake the nerves with some music before getting back on the ice.

“We had to take a little time to relax and get back into it,” Reitmyer said. “We also played music really loud and tried to dance the nerves out before going back on the ice, which definitely helped.”

As for Bloomfield Hills’ regular season success, it’s been a bit unorthodox given the usual rough-and-tumble style of play the team typically displays.

In contrast to the dynamics of a 1970s Philadelphia Flyers team, to Singelyn his team was more like the ’02 Detroit Red Wings, with finesse and offensive firepower.

Offensive firepower might even be an understatement to describe this team, as Rebock (42) and Somero (50) combined for 92 goals during the regular season and 15 in the playoffs, with Rebock earning six and Somero earning nine.

In her first year on varsity, Somero was enthusiastic on the offensive end and showed her ability to score and distribute the puck.

“That was our biggest surprise after losing Samantha Bekolay and Anjalica Singelyn last year,” said Singelyn. “When we lost those two we were a bit nervous but Alia stepped in and I was like ‘wow, okay.’ She filled the shoes there.

The sophomore standout not only cemented herself as one of, if not the best, sophomore in the state, but a future Miss Hockey candidate.

In her senior year, Rebock finished with a team-high 23 assists, while Somero added 21 and Reitmyer earned 13 this season, forming a dominant first line.

“That rule could surpass any rule in the state,” Singelyn said. “It was fun watching them develop together, put on plays and work on things before and after practice. I am sorry to see Jess go as I would love to see them play together for another year or two.”

Ehmann (12), junior Kayla Pleysier (11) and senior Molly Levin (10) all racked up 10 or more points on the year, while senior goaltender Elizabeth Culbertson was reliable between the pipes, with a 16-5 record.

While we have 13 seniors on the team and two players who surpassed the 40-goal mark during the year, it’s hard not to recognize Bloomfield Hills’ chemistry as their most important asset.

Ehmann said each player’s ability to rely on each other made all the difference this season.

“The team chemistry on this team is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” said Ehmann. “The further the season progressed, the more trust we built with each other, which translated into the game. When you are part of a team, it is important not to play as a team of individuals, but to play as a unit. This is exactly how this team has become, and it’s such a special experience.”

While 13 seniors are ready to graduate, there’s no better feeling than graduating at the pinnacle of high school hockey.

It’s a final stamp on the legacy of the senior class of 2023, with a new class poised to blaze their own trail for hockey in Bloomfield Hills.

Somero, a regular returner for Bloomfield Hills next season, said the senior league had a significant impact on her growth as a player and a person.

“The seniors are all people I will never forget,” Somero said. “They are all special people. Not only did they inspire me, they showed me what a team really looks like. It sounds crazy, but when you see movies like “Miracle” or “The Mighty Ducks,” you wouldn’t believe that a hockey team could ever have that feeling in real life. Our team did. I think the seniors and what they brought to the team made this happen.