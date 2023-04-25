Veteran table tennis player Arun Singh Barhat dies after reaching the competition venue

Arun Singh Barhat, bronze medalist at the 2023 World Veterans Championships, passed away after arriving here for the 29th Masters National Table Tennis Championships.

The 77-year-old, survived by his daughter Aatmika, son-in-law and two granddaughters, will be cremated in his hometown of Jodhpur on Tuesday.

Arun Singh reached Jalandhar on Sunday along with his teammates from Rajasthan to compete in the Masters Nationals which kicked off on Monday. After checking into a city hotel in the morning, he rested for his planned visit to the championship venue in the evening.

However, he did not respond to the knock on the door and his friends had to ask the hotel reception to open the door. They found Arun Singh uncomfortable and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. The cause of death was reportedly severe cardiac arrest.

Arun Singh was a passionate table tennis player and represented the institution in several national level tournaments. In addition, he was a regular at the National Veterans Championships and won several medals.

Arun Singh also won the men’s doubles gold at the Srinagar Nationals last year.

TTFI President Meghna Ahlawat expressed condolences on his unexpected passing and expressed her shock and shared her grief with the family members.

I have heard a lot about his dedication and passion for the sport from my predecessors. People in the fraternity also talked about his other abilities and skills. It will be a huge loss for the table tennis family, especially for its loved ones,” she said.

Read all the latest sports news here, view the details of the orange cap and the purple cap holder

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and was published from a syndicated news agency feed)