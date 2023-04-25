Crosstown Neighbor Seattle You Visit Husky Ballpark Tuesday

PROMOTIONS

SEATTLE Playing in weekday action for the first time in weeks, Washington will host nearby foe Seattle U on Tuesday and take on the RedHawks at 6:05 p.m. PT at Husky Ballpark.

The game will be available for streaming via Washington Live Stream 2, while a link to live stats will be available on the GoHuskies.com schedule page and HuskyStats.com.

After a 1-2 week at The Farm at Number 9 Stanford, Washington returns home for his first midweek action since March 28, taking on nearby neighbor Seattle U at Husky Ballpark.

Saturday’s win was the first over Stanford for UW since 2015.

The Huskies currently rank seventh in the Pac-12 standings with an 8-9 league record.

Seattle U is coming off a series win over Gonzaga and is 13-23 on the season, including 9-9 in WAC play.

Reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week Kiefer Sir leads the Pac-12 in both strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.67) and WHIP (1.03).

Cam Clayton goes into Tuesday’s game on a nine-game hitting streak.

Coby Morales And AJ Guerrero have the longest active streaks of reached bases for UW, both reaching in each of the last 14 games.

Michael Cutter hit a pair of home runs off Stanford, a three-run shot, and a grand slam.

Real freshmen It was Arquette made his season debut in the series at Stanford, registering his first career hit in his second at bat.

SERIES HISTORY VS. SEATTLE U

Washington has been battling the Seattle U of its Seattle neighbor since the early days of college baseball, dating back to 1903. The Huskies lead the all-time series with the RedHawks 81-61, including 25-10 since the Seattle U returned to the Division I level in 2010.

THE DAY OF THE LORD

Husky hurler for the second time this season Kiefer Sir has been named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, joining Oregon’s Jace Stoffal as the only players to receive multiple weekly awards from the league this season. Lord turned eight shutout innings in UW’s 9–0 victory over No. 9 Stanford, tying his season-high with 10 strikeouts. The eight innings were tied for the most in a career appearance and two more than any other game this season. Lord retired the last 16 Cardinal batters he faced.

HE IS RESPONSIBLE

Husky slugger for the first time since week five of the season Will Simpson does not lead the Pac-12 in home runs. Simpson’s 13 big flies this season are still good for second place in the league. The redshirt junior failed to homer in his last seven games, his longest game since 13 games in 2022.

THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE

Putting down a perfect bunt in the 13th inning Friday night at Stanford, McKay Barney became the first Husky to record a sacrifice bunt this season. The Huskies were the penultimate team in the nation to lay down a sacrifice bunt, and Texas A&M posted the first on Saturday.

JOHNNY ROCKETS

Johnny Tincher has thrown out 10 of 23 runners trying to steal a base this season, for a 43.5 percent success rate. Tincher’s 10 runners thrown out are the second most in the Pac-12, despite only having the 7th most steals against him in the conference. Tincher’s pass rate is up from 10 from 41 a season ago, a clip of 24.4 percent.

CASE CLOSED

When rightful flamethrower Business is important is called from the Husky bullpen, a victory in Washington is almost a fact. The UW closer has made 11 consecutive appearances without conceding a run, totaling 13.1 innings. During the stretch, Matter struckout 19 batters, while giving up only three basehits. Matter has earned four saves this season, their sixth in the Pac-12.

STRIKE EARLY

The Huskies got off to a strong start to games, scoring 37 runs in the first inning in 2023. Washington outscored their opponents 70-31 in the first two innings of games.

KEEPING IT CLEAN

Washington continues to boast one of the Pac-12’s best defenses. The Huskies rank second in the conference and 20th in the nation in fielding percentage of .980.

START STRONG

The Dawgs have started the innings too fast, with the lead-off batting to a frame reaching 43.3 percent of the time. Five different Huskies reach base at least half the time starting an inning. 67 of the 130 first base runners came by to score.

ON THE CLOCK

21 of Washington’s games this season have been completed in less than three hours, including six games completed in less than two and a half hours.

STOCK OUT

The Huskies are making strides in the D1Baseball positional rankings, with several Washington players making major strides:

UW in updated position rankings from D1Baseball

Kiefer Sir – Starting pitcher – No. 100 to No. 27 (+73)

Stu Flesland III – Starting pitcher – No. 166 to No. 41 (+125)

Jose Emmanuel – Relief Pitcher – Unranked to No. 44

Will Simpson – First Baseman – Unranked to No. 22

Cam Clayton – Shortstop – Unranked to No. 18

HEAD CHIEF

Throwing six perfect innings with 10 strikeouts against Northern Colorado, Kiefer Sir was named Week 3 Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Week and Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week. The right-hand pitcher was the first Husky to win a national pitching award since Joe DeMers in 2018 and the first Husky pitcher to win a weekly Pac-12 award since Josh Burgmann in 2019.

THAT IS OFFENSIVE

The Dawgs put up amazing numbers during their four-game series with Northern Colorado. Most notable was the school record 32 runs scored in the series opener. Those 32 points are the second most scored by a single team in an NCAA Division I game this season (William & Mary, 33 points). The Huskies outscored the Bears 57-12 for the series, batting .388 as a team with 15 doubles, six home runs, 51 RBIs, 26 walks, 16 HBPs, and a .513 team on-base percentage.

DOMESTIC DAWGS

Nearly half of the Husky roster, 19 of the 39 total players, are homegrown talents from Washington State. Of those 19 local produce, 16 come from the greater Seattle area. Below is a list of the counties that UW Washington natives call home.

UW Washington Natives by County

King County – 14

Clark County – 2

Pierce County – 1

Snohomish County – 1

Spokane County – 1

HEEEEEEEE JOHNNY

After earning All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors in 2022, Washington catcher Johnny Tincher was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 team as voted by conference head coaches.

Tincher, a redshirt junior, is entering his fourth season with UW after a campaign that saw him finish second on the team with a .314 average. He drove in 35 runs and scored another 27 while posting 19 extra-base hits, including 13 doubles, five home runs, and a triple. Defensively, Tincher threw out 10 of 31 runners attempting to sweep a sack last season while maintaining a .989 fielding percentage.

WALK IT BACK

Washington returns almost the entire offense from the 2022 season with seven of eight positional starters returning starting more than 40 games, the Dawgs are poised to put big numbers on the scoreboard once again.

Percentage Return from 2022

Games started – 88.5%

Walks – 87.7%

Hits – 91.4%

Doubles – 92.3%

Triple – 87.5%

Home runs – 93.8%

RBIs – 90.9%

Walks – 82.5%

THE JUCO JUMP

Washington has 10 junior college products in its roster. Four players are from the Washington Community and Technical Colleges system, with four California Community College system products and two players from Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District.

15 GAMES ARE BROADCASTING ON PAC-12 FAMILY OF NETWORKS

15 Washington baseball games have been selected to air on the Pac-12 networks this season. Six Husky Ballpark home games are broadcast on your television set, while nine road games are broadcast. Of the 15 TV games for the Dawgs, 10 are broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.

2018 OMADAWGS

2023 marks the five-year anniversary of Washington’s 2018 team becoming the first team in program history to reach the College World Series. The Huskies raced through the Conway Regional, winning three games against UConn and hosts Coastal Carolina. UW then took a decisive Super Regional Game 3 at Cal State Fullerton, erased a one-run deficit in the ninth to force extras and walked off the Titans on Kaiser Weiss’ sac-fly to score Levi Jordan and send the Dawgs to Omaha to send.

