Players not to blame, cricket official says





Director Women’s Cricket at Cricket Kenya, Pearlyne Omamo has cleared the women’s national team of blame in their unusually poor showing in the Victoria Series that ended in Kampala last weekend. This as questions are still being raised about the long delay by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in releasing funds to Cricket Kenya (CK), despite the fact that the Manoj Patel-led body has met all the requirements of the world body . Kenya finished last on the log in the Women’s Twenty20 International (T20I) Victoria Series, which also involved hosts Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates at the Lugogo Oval. In the tournament that ended on Sunday at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kenya took just one point after their game against Uganda was abandoned due to rain.





They lost to UAE, Rwanda and Tanzania by 15 runs, 47 runs and 101 runs respectively.

Uganda was crowned champion on seven points. And in what came as shocking news to many, skipper Sharon Juma announced her retirement from international cricket after wearing the national team colors for more than 10 years. Omamo said that due to a lack of funds, the girls did not have the necessary resources to enable them to train to the proper standards. The team trained for just one week at Sir Ali Muslim Club Grounds in Nairobi, with most sessions interrupted by rain. Although Otieno had ruled out the possibility of Kenya lifting the trophy on 15 April, he was confident that the team would reach the final. Omamo said that even if they want to have proper preparations for the ICC Regional qualifiers scheduled for September in Africa, there is little they can do until when the world cricket organization will release funds to CK. We don’t have the resources, but we are trying to see what we can do to make training easier, the former cricketer said. She said that, as before, the annual Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament and the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association competition will be part of the national teams’ preparations. CK chairman Patel did not respond to questions from Nation Sport about why ICC has waited to release funds for Kenya, and how he plans to turn things around for the women’s national cricket team. Nation Sport was also unsuccessful in trying to get a response from Patricia Kambarami, the Regional Manager at ICC Development, Africa. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Development Director and Chief Finance Officer (CFO) were the positions that ICC had directed CK to fill prior to any funds being released. They were filled last December with Ronald Bukusi as CEO, Thomas Odoyo as Development Director and Nathan Okaka as CFO. Odoyo was also unaware of why ICC has been delayed in releasing funds to CK. He was hopeful that the World Organization would soon do the necessary. Due to the delay, the national team players are out of contracts, while CK staff are without pay for several months. While Nation Sport was unable to immediately determine how much Kenya is entitled to from ICC, it has determined that the country qualified for around $460,000 since last year. The money is paid out quarterly. In seven months, Odoyo said he expects to have structures in place in the development of the sport in the country. This includes introducing the sport to schools, establishing teams for age groups and establishing a robust women’s cricket league. He called on other companies to join the initiative as the ICC funds are not enough.

