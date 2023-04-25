Indiana men’s tennis ends regular season on a sour note, drops weekend games

It’s a two-season story for Indiana men’s tennis. A team that was 9-2 a month into the season now goes into the Big Ten Tournament 12-14 and as the loser of the last six games. The Hoosiers fell again this weekend on the road to Penn State and No. 2 Ohio State.

The Big Ten is a tough conference to win, head coach Jeremy Wurtzman said Monday. I think we learned that quickly when we started conference play.

Indiana posted an 11-6 record in non-conference play. However, the inability to win in the Big Ten against ranked opponents and on the road has put the Hoosiers in the position they are in today.

During the last weekend of the regular season, the Hoosiers were on the road. The first Saturday game at noon was a game against a Penn State team in a similar situation to Indiana. The Nittany Lions were 13-11 and winless in Big Ten play heading into the game with the Hoosiers.

It was a match that lasted over five hours with multiple rain delays during doubles forcing the singles match to be moved indoors.

It was a long and crazy day of tennis, Wurtzman said. One minute we were playing, then we paused for over 20 minutes. It was difficult to maintain the same level of intensity that is necessary for such a competition, but I am proud of how we managed it.

Penn State started strong in doubles, winning at No. 2. That was closely followed by a win at Indiana at No. 3. Then, with the double on the line after a handful of rain delays, fifth-year senior Patrick Fletchall and junior Ilya Tiraspolsky won at No. 1, 7-6 (7-4), earning the double point for the Hoosiers.

In singles, Penn State won three consecutive games ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 to take a 3–1 lead. Tiraspolsky and freshman Ekansh Kumar took wins for the Hoosiers at No. 4 and No. 6 singles, respectively, to tie the game at 3–3. However, Junior Jagger Saylor was unable to come through for No. 5 Indiana, losing 7-5, 6-1. With that, Penn State grabbed the narrow 4-3 victory.

I was proud of how we fought back in singles, Wurtzman said. It was a shame (Jagger) couldn’t get that one out, but I loved our resilience.

Indiana’s second game of the weekend was against No. 2 Ohio State. With a win, the Buckeyes would clinch a record-breaking 17th straight Big Ten regular season title and the No. 1 overall in the Big Ten Tournament.

Simply put, (Ohio State) is a better team than us, Wurtzman said. We’re not quite at their level, but it’s somewhere we’re aiming for in the years to come.

The Buckeyes showed on Sunday why they are the No. 2 team in the nation. They came out and took the double with victories over No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, 6-0 and 6-2. Then, in singles, the Buckeyes continued their dominance, winning every singles match in straight sets.

With the loss, the Hoosiers finished the regular season at 12-14, 1-8 in the Big Ten, and have earned the number 9 seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament. Thursday is the first day of the Big Ten tournament, hosted at the IU Tennis Center. The Hoosiers take on the No. 8 seeded Penn State Nittany Lions.

It will be nice to get them home this time, Wurtzman said. We just have to take it game by game and know that we are playing for our season.

Indiana’s next game is Thursday at 11 a.m. against Penn State at the IU Tennis Center in Bloomington.