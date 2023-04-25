USC Women’s Tennis ready for 2023 Pac-12 Championships





Women’s Tennis | April 24, 2023 THIS WEEK The USC women’s tennis team travels to Ojai this week to compete in the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. The tournament runs April 26 through April 29, and the No. 6 seeded Women of Troy play their first game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 against No. 11 seeded Washington State at the Weil Tennis Academy. If the Trojans win, they will advance to No. 3 seed Arizona State on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at Weil or the Ojai Valley Athletic Club. The semi-final is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m., the final will be played at Libbey Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. EVENT INFORMATION The 11 teams will compete in a tournament team format to determine the Pac-12 Champion and automatic qualifier for the NCAA Championships. Matches will be played at Weil Tennis Academy and OVAC before moving to Libbey Park for the championship round on Saturday. women). All court specific links are on theevent page at Pac-12.com. Saturday’s championship games will be broadcast on the linear network as usual. Tickets are available for fans who wish to attend the tournament. Fans can clickhereFor more information. ITA RANKINGS UPDATE In the ITA’s latest rankings, USC was number 26 in the team category and has two ranked singles players. freshman Maddy Sieg led the way at number 8, followed by seniorEryn Cayetanoat No. 44. The Women of Troy also have two ranked duos in No. 17 Cayetano/Sieg and No. 39 Snow Hans /Naomi Cheong. REGULAR SEASON OVERVIEW USC finished the regular season 16-8 overall and 6-4 in conference play. freshman Maddy Sieg has led the Trojans in singles this season and appeared on center court in all matches. Sieg has only lost once this spring and boasts a 15-1 record in two games. In doubles, Natalie Rodiloso leads the squad with 20 wins, along with Emma Chaney And Grace Piper most common. Pac-12 HISTORY The Women of Troy are aiming for the program’s first Pac-12 tournament championship, having previously won four Pac-12 regular season titles. REMARKABLE: EXPLORING THE STATE OF WASHINGTON Washington State ended the spring 7-14 and 0-10 in conference play. The Cougars enter the postseason looking for a 10-game losing streak.

Washington State has only one ranked duo in No. 50 Eva Alvarez and Elyse Tse. USC defeated Wazzu in early March, beating the Cougars 6-1 in Pullman. EXPLORING THE STATE OF ARIZONA No. 21 ASU went 17-5 and 7-3 this spring to finish undefeated at home (15-0) for the first time in program history. In the latest ITA singles rankings, ASU saw Chelsea Fontenel check in at number 101, while Domenika Turkovic and Patricija Spaka checked at number 24 in the doubles rankings. The Sun Devils enter the postseason with a five-game winning streak. Earlier this season, USC went down 4-1 on the road against the Sun Devils. TO FOLLOW Keep up with the Women of Troy’s postseason run via the team’s Twitter and Instagram account, @uscwomenstennis, with updates and daily recaps. USC’s seasonal statistics can be found here. The live stat link will be made available at a later date.

