Anthony Richardson: College Football Statistics, Records
Anthony Richardson had an electric career as a quarterback with Florida. After taking over as a full-time starter his senior year, Richardson blossomed as a dual-threat quarterback.
Here’s a quick guide to itAnthony Richardsonhis college career.
The Vital Signs of Anthony Richardson
School: Florida
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-4
Weight: 232 lbs
Years active: 2020-2022
Here are Anthony Richardson’s college career stats.
|YEAR
|GAMES
|COMP
|NASTY
|COMP. %
|PASS YDS
|PASS TD
|INT
|QUICK AT
|RUSH YDS
|RUSH TD
|2020
|4
|1
|2
|50.0
|27
|1
|1
|7
|61
|0
|2021
|8
|38
|64
|59.4
|529
|6
|5
|51
|401
|3
|2022
|12
|176
|327
|53.8
|2,549
|17
|9
|103
|656
|9
|Career
|24
|215
|393
|54.7
|3.105
|24
|15
|161
|1.116
|12
Born in Gainesville, Florida, Anthony Richardson attended Florida. Per 247SportsRichardson signed with Florida due to offers from Georgia, Michigan and more.
What kind of prospect was Anthony Richardson in high school?
Richardson was a four-star quarterback at Eastside High School. Richardson was the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020. Richardson finished his high school career with 4,633 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 1,633 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.
The Florida native was a finalist in the Elite 11 and played in the US Army All-American Bowl. He led his high school to a 7-4 record and a place in the 2018 FHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs during his junior season before suffering a season-ending injury his senior year. Richardson also appeared in the Netflix series QB1: Beyond The Lights during his time in high school.
What was Anthony Richardson’s college record?
In Richardson’s only season as a full-time starting quarterback, Florida finished 6–7. Richardson lost his last three games, including the Las Vegas Bowl.
Records set by Anthony Richardson
Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings Richardson compiled in college:
- 3rd in one-game total offense (515 yards)
- Longest rushing touchdown by Florida QB (81 yards)
What awards did Anthony Richardson win in college?
These are the awards and honors Richardson won in college:
- All-SEC Freshman Team (2021)
