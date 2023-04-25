Cardinals cage Tigers in tennis clash, 7-0 | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s Carter Quist and Olivia Ortega overcame a series of broken service games to win 6-3, 6-3 against Albert Lea’s Gunnar Hardison and Cyrus Schmidt on Monday at No. 1 doubles at Cardinal Courts in Fairmont. Quist and Ortega’s win helped the Fairmont tennis team beat the Albert Lea Tigers 7-0 in their non-competitive game. “Albert Lea has less experience than us, so our children took their chances”, So said Fairmont head coach Eric Johnson. “Sebastian Castro, (Dominick) Lund-May and Jack (Hagen) never gave up. They kept their intensity and played well in their games. “All our kids played good games today.” Quist and Ortega’s opening set saw each team take turns breaking serve in the first five games, putting the home side ahead 3–2. Quist held on to make it 4-2 and the duo broke the serve in Game 7 to give them a 5-2 lead and were on the verge of winning the first set. Albert Lea’s duo broke serve to make it 5–3, but Quist held on to give the Cardinals the first-set win. Quist and Ortega jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Hardison and Schmidt fought back to take a 3-2 lead. After a talk from coach Johnson, Quist and Ortega dominated, winning four games in a row to win another set 6–3. Over the four-game wave, Olivia Ortega was masterful at the net, while Quist’s hard serve led to several easy runs. Anthony Stegge and Tyler Slama defeated Ben Gordonsoto and Parker Minsun 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles, while Simone Castro and Wylee Frederiksen defeated Axel Erickson and Conor Hanson 6-1, 6-0 in No. 3 doubles . Hagen and Lund-May made quick work of Will Isaacson and Jacob Wana at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, each winning 6-0 and 6-0 respectively. Noah Vetter defeated Kvol Pual 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Sebastian Castro defeated Clayton Bibus 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. “The kids never let go today” said Johnson. “We had a few slow starts, but in those games the focus of the kids returned. I was happy to see that.” Next up for the Cardinals (3-1) is a 4:30pm away game Thursday at St. James Area. The Tigers (0-3) will receive Mankato West and Winona on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Fairmont 7, Albert Lea 0 Single bracket Jack Hagen (FMT) defeated. Will Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0. Dominick Lund-May (FMT) defeated. Jacob Wana, 6-0, 6-0. Noah Vetter (FMT) reports. Kvol Pual, 6-3, 6-2. Sebastian Castro (FMT) defeated. Clayton Bibus, 6-0, 6-1. Double bracket Carter Quist-Olivia Ortega (FMT) defeated. Gunnar Hardison-Cyrus Schmidt, 6-3, 6-3. Anthony Stegge-Tyler Slama (FMT) def. Ben Gordonsoto-Parker Minsun, 6-1, 6-0. Simone Castro-Wylee Frederiksen (FMT) defeated. Axel Erickson-Conor Hanson, 6-1, 6-0. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

