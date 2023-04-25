Roller hockey dominates in final of national championship and wins title

Roller hockey capped off a dominant week with a 13-0 shutout of Slippery Rock University Saturday night to capture the National Collegiate Roller Hockey Association (NCRHA) D1 title at The Rinks Irvine Inline in Irvine, California.

The Pride were responsible for handing the Lions their only loss of the season in January, but Lindenwood this time overpowered the Pride with five goals in the opening period, falling short one and following with another two in the second. In the final period, the Lions added six more with four on the power play. Nick Dellamorte led the charge with five goals and Connor Bradley earned six assists in the game. Christian Acosta scored four times while Brycon Johnson Sean Maude, Jack Wedoski and Jackson Wozniak each added a single count. Clayton Liefeld also affected the ledger with an assist.

Lindenwood defeated Slippery Rock 36-9 Jacob Robinson stopping all nine shots he faced to get victory in goal. Not surprisingly, DellaMorte was named Star No. 1 with his five goals and an assist, Acosta earned Star No. 2 recognition with four goals and an assist, and Bradley received Star No. 3 honors.

With the win, the Lions won their straight national championship and second straight to Slippery Rock in the Finals. It was also the 12e crown overall for the roller hockey program.

Lindenwood reached the title game earlier on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Arizona State in the semifinals. In one of the toughest games of the knockout stage, the Lions didn’t really take control until halfway through the second.

Both teams battled through the early stages of the opening period and it was the Sun Devils who got one of the first real scoring opportunities when they went on the power play on a Lindenwood boarding penalty, but the Lions turned the tables when Acosta stole the puck. and passed it to DellaMorte who at 9:54 buried an effort with a small hand for a 1-0 lead. It stayed there until early in the second when Wozniak sounded the horn on a power play with help from Johnson and Bradley at 1:19. Wozniak scored his second of the period on a play by Liefeld and Nathan Durrans at 11:09 to give Lindenwood a 3–0 lead.

The Lions extended their lead to 4-0 in the opening moments of the third inning as Johnson and Parker Winkelman put Maude on at 48 seconds. Arizona State broke the shutout three minutes later, but didn’t come close for the rest of the game.

Lindenwood defeated the Sun Devils 23-12 and Robinson stopped 11 of 12 pucks he faced in goal. Wozniak was named Star No. 1 with two goals, Johnson earned Star No. 2 with two assists, and Maude received Star No. 3 with a goal.

The Lions opened the elimination round Friday night with a 7-2 victory over Henry Ford Community College. As was the case in many other games, Lindenwood methodically took control of the match as it went on to score two goals in the first, three in the second and two more in the third.

Johnson started scoring for the Lions at 2:15 on a feed from Winkelmann. Wozniak then lit the lamp at 8:58 on a play set up by Liefeld and Bradley. The Hawks answered a few minutes later and it was 2-1 Lindenwood at the end of the first inning. Wozniak split the pipes for his second at 4:09 of the second, assisted by Johnson, then Maude found the back of the net with help from Bradley and Liefeld at 10:53. Henry Ford College scored unassisted 25 seconds later, but Johnson knew that just five seconds after that from a pass from Wozniak and it was 5-2 Lions at the end of the second.

Wozniak completed his hat-trick in the opening moments of the final frame as Acosta and Maude created a chance after 35 seconds. Winkelmann scored the last goal for Lindenwood at 6:12 unassisted.

The Lions defeated the Hawks 31-25 with Marky Hager stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced to take the win in goal. Wozniak earned the No. 1 star with his hat trick plus an assist, Johnson was named the No. 2 star with two goals and an assist, and Maude received No. 3 star recognition with a goal and assist.

The Lindenwood run to the title kicked off Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over Grand Canyon University in pool play. The Lions beat the Lopes 24-13 with Marky Hager stopping 11 of 13 shots he saw in goal. Acosta was named Star No. 1 with a hat trick and assist, Bradley earned Star No. 2 recognition with a goal and four assists, and Wozniak received Star No. 3 honors with four assists.

In the second pool match on Thursday, Lindenwood beat Rowan 7-0. The Lions defeated the Profs 49-11 and Robinson stopped all 11 shots he faced to clinch the shutout victory. Wozniak scored a hat-trick to take Star No. 1 recognition, Johnson earned Star No. 2 honors with a goal and assist, and Bradley was named Star No. 3 with a goal and assist.

It was a bit of a thriller in the final pool game on Friday morning as Lindenwood outlasted Slippery Rock 3-2 in extra time. After the Pride took an early 1-0 lead, the Lions tied at 5:37 and added another on the power play at 11:24. Slippery Rock tied the score at 2-2 early in the second inning, which was the final goal in the rules. Lindenwood won it at 10:02 in overtime as they outscored Pride 40-14. Hager stopped 12 of the 14 shots he encountered in the goal.

Bradley earned Star No. 2 recognition with a goal and assist, and Wozniak received Star No. 3 honors with a goal.

Roller hockey finishes the season with a perfect 11-0 record in the Midwest Collegiate Roller Hockey League and a 22-1 aggregate.