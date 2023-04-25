Nyrop becomes SJU’s RBI King in Split at Macalester

Next game: Bethel 26-04-2023 | 2:30 in the evening April 26 (Wednesday) / 2:30 p.m Bethel History

ST. PAUL, Minn. Saint John’s senior Max Nyrop (Alameda, Calif.) broke the program record for career RBI when the Johnnies played to a doubleheader split at Macalester on Monday, April 24 in St. Paul.

The Johnnies (15-12, 6-4 MIAC) let a 2-1 lead slip away in a 3-2 walk-off loss in game one, but took their frustrations out at the plate in a 15-5 victory (completed in seven innings because of the 10-run rule) in the nightcap.

Nyrop’s grand slam in the second inning, his fourth home run of the season and 22nd of his career, tied Max Jackson ’19’s 110 RBI record and his sixth-inning two-run single gave him the crown for good. He finished 5-for-7 with six RBI and is now three home runs off former teammate’s SJU record of 25 Ethan Roe ’22.

Nyrop’s performance wasn’t the afternoon’s only milestone as a senior second baseman Owen Dauk (Apple Valley, Minn./Eastview) became the 37th Johnnie to reach career 100 hits with his opening double to start the doubleheader.

SJU batted .377 (23-for-61), including .462 (12-for-26) with runners in scoring position, in its first trip to Macalester’s Nicholson Field since 2016.

Game 1

The Johnnies opened the doubleheader with three consecutive hits for two runs in the top of the first inning. Junior third baseman Joe Becker (New Prague, Minn.) followed Dauk’s leadoff double with a double of his own to put SJU on the scoreboard. He advanced to third base on a single by Nyrop and scored on a fielder’s choice off a junior midfielder’s bat Jordan Amundson (Eden Prairie, Minnesota).

A soft single by the number 9 batter of the Scots cut SJU’s lead in half with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. SJU left the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning and stranded a runner on the third inning in the seventh.

Senior Wyatt Rudolph (Carver, Minn./Chanhassen) walked Joe Margolis with one out and the bases were empty in the bottom of the seventh before Hayes Waddell, who struckout Rudolf in his first three at bats, doubled to right field. The next batter was walked intentionally to load the bases and create the force out on each base, but Charlie Burton roped an 0-1 pitch to left field for the walk-off, two-run single to Macalester (15- 13, 7-7MAC).

Rudolf fell back to 3-2 due to the defeat. The three runs came on eight basehits (seven basehits). He struckout five batters and walked five on 122 pitches.

Game 2

Following SJU’s blueprint from game one, Mac began the bottom of the first inning with three hits in a row to record the first run.

Sophomore designated hitter Jackson Peter (Elrosa, Minn./Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) led off the Johnnies’ six-run second inning with a double and advanced to third base on a single by junior left fielder Jack Schleper (Shakopee, Minnesota). Senior catcher Zach Selchow (Apple Valley, Minn.) followed with an RBI single to tie the game and junior right fielder Rodney Erikson (St. Paul, Minn./Woodbury) gave the Johnnies the lead with a fielder’s choice RBI. Dauk loaded the bases with a walk before Nyrop’s two-out grand slam third of his collegiate career made it 6-1.

Peter and Schleper led off the third inning with singles and Selchow blew his second Collegiate home run to extend the lead to 9-1. Selchow finished 3-for-4 with four RBI’s and three runs scored in the win.

After Mac added some runs on RBI-doubles in the third and fifth innings, Nyrop made it 11-3 with his record-breaking two-run single in the top of the sixth. Schleper then hit a three-run homer with two outs his first of the season and ninth of his career to give SJU a 14–3 lead. Selchow followed with a double, sophomore shortstop Ryan Janzen (St. Cloud, Minn./Cathedral) reached on an infield single and Erickson added the lead with his second double of the game.

The Scots ended the scoring with two runs off sophomore Ten Foudray (Excelsior, Minn./Holy Family Catholic) in the seventh inning, but couldn’t bust out the 10-run rule.

Sophomore left-handed Will Fazio (Minneapolis, Minn./Blake) improved to 3-2 on the year with the win. He gave up the three runs on seven hits and struckout five batters with two walks in five innings.

Mac led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single and double Marsolek falls (Savage, Minn./Burnsville), but the senior responded with three consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.

The Johnnies return home to begin an eight-game homestand against leading Bethel (20-4, 12-0 MIAC) at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, April 26 at Haugen Field in Becker Park in Collegeville.