



Ramiz Raja pounced on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the meeting with Mickey Arthur, calling it “crazy as a clown in a village circus.” On Thursday (April 20), the PCB confirmed the long-awaited appointment of the former coach as director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. “A first of its kind coach/director of cricket has been selected to run Pakistan cricket at a distance, whose loyalty lies first and foremost with his provincial job than Pakistan cricket. This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus,” Ramiz told Cricbuzz, launching a devastating attack on the circuit board. Ramiz (60) is a former Pakistani captain who until recently was head of the circuit board. The PCB said Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing the strategies behind the Pakistan men’s team, but he will not travel with the team on all assignments as he is associated with Derbyshire County Cricket Club. “(He) will also be part of the coaching staff for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, an away trip to Australia and home matches against the West Indies. He will also be present with the squad for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup,” the PCB said. “A PCB chairman who doesn’t understand cricket was probably not even good enough to make the XI in a club match, leads a clique of political narrow-minded club runners before a management committee that runs Pakistan’s cricket affairs, who are on a salary of Rs 12 lakhs a month,” said Raja (60), who played 57 Tests 198 ODIs and was part of the country’s World Cup winning side in 1992. Najam Sethi is the current chairman of the PCB. Arthur is the head of cricket, Derbyshire County, who said Pakistan’s assignment “is secondary to his obligations at the Incora County Ground.” Derbyshire remains Mickey’s main focus, but he remains an ambitious coach and if our Head of Cricket leads Pakistan in the ICC World Cup, as well as international series, it will be a great opportunity for our club to be represented at the “Mickey was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board over the Christmas period and he was always very open with the club, contacted me immediately and committed to Derbyshire. “A carriage of Mickey’s caliber naturally attracts attention; however, I am delighted with his continued dedication to his role, the squad and the club as a whole.” Arthur signed a contract extension to remain at Derbyshire until the end of the summer of 2025. Arthur (54) held his first stint with the Pakistan squad from 2016 to 2019, during which time he led Pakistan to No. 1 in Tests and T20Is, and also helped the side win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

