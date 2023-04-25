Nebraska football picks up dedication from Huskers legacy, four-star Texas TE





Ian Flynt didn’t hold back his excitement throughout the recruiting process with Nebraska when the Huskers called. He certainly won’t hide any of that enthusiasm going forward: Flynt has committed to Nebraska, announcing the decision on Monday night and choosing the Huskers over a group of offers that include Kansas, Houston and Washington state. >>> NEW SUBSCRIBER: Get FREE access to Inside Nebraska for 30 days Flynt is the team’s fifth Commitment in the Class of 2024 and third Commitment in the cycle from his state, along with fellow Texans in three-star ATH Roger Gradney and three-star OL Gibson Pyl. Those three are joined by Elkhorn South (Neb.) three stars Ashton Murphywho is recruited by the Huskers as a defensive lineman, and three-star LB Willis McGahee IVwho committed a few hours before the spring competition on Saturday.

Flynt is a four-star tight end who is ranked No. 61 in the state and No. 14 nationally in James E. Taylor High School’s class of 2024. He is a legacy of Husker whose father, Darren, was a member of the athletic program. His sister, Amelia, is currently on the Huskers track and field team. So Ian Flynt didn’t downplay how happy he was with an offer from the Huskers, how happy he was to visit Lincoln on the second weekend in January or how impressed he was after he Matt Rule. “He sounded like someone you’d want to play for. He made me a priority,” Flynt told Inside Nebraska of his thoughts on Rhule after his Jan. 13 visit. He told me they want the tight finishing position to go big in Nebraska. They have a few guys, but they see the need to pick up more. He personally told me that I am wanted throughout the program. RELATED: >>> In Nebraska’s exclusive interview with new commit Willis McGahee IV, who explains the top two reasons he chose the Huskers >>> CB William Nettles, who visited for the spring game, has become one of Nebraska’s top targets in the class of 2024 The most important game for Nebraska was the Jayhawks, which he visited the day after he made the trip to Lincoln. Rhule, tight coach Bob bet and recruiting assistant Omar Hales however, got the win over Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks, on the backbone of relations and the visit that essentially sealed his recruitment. That visit allowed Flynt to see Nebraska tick all the boxes it was looking for in its college program: down-to-earth coaches who are good people, a staff that cares about their players, coaches who want to win, and a place where he can find himself in the coming years. 3-5 years could see live. Just as important as those factors, Flynt’s journey also allowed him to see and hear the plan Wager has for him at Memorial Stadium and the vision Wager has for the future of the program’s tight finishing position. Wager told Flynt that the weather is unpredictable in Nebraska and they are going to run the ball. Flynt will therefore have to be a willing blocker, a style that Flynt is more than happy with. “That’s what I was there for. I can block a defensive end, Flynt said. I like to catch the ball, but when I have to block, I’m ready to block. He said one of my favorite things: He said the person who almost ends up the happiest with the ball when it’s their time to grin. Rhule has made it crystal clear time and time again during his early Huskers tenure that Texas is one of the key recruiting states that the Nebraska football program is going to focus on. Rhule and Co. did so again on Monday by landing another player from the Lone Star State. Better get used to that last sentence if you’re a fan of Nebraska. The Huskers really make their presence felt in Texas. Discuss Ian Flynt’s deployment and more Husker news with fellow Nebraska fans at the Insiders Council.

