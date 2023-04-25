Ludington tennis beats Sparta, Western Michigan Christian | Ludington daily news

Sparta and Western Michigan Christian traveled to Ludington on Monday for a double-double match at the Schoenherr Tennis Center, and the Ludington tennis team beat both teams to improve to 4-1-1.
First up for the Orioles was Sparta, who defeated the Spartans 5-3. Winners included No. 1 singles Hannah Glanville; No. 3 singles Jennah Skiba; No. 4 singles Claire Shoup; No. 1 doubles Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley; and No. 2 doubles Emillee Phillips Sarah Gibson.
“Our No. 2 doubles team of Emillee Phillips and Sarah Gibson showed some nice (offensive) shots and played solid, attacking the net,” said Ludington tennis coach Larry Brown. “Our No. 3 singles team from Jennah Skiba continues to play tough tennis and with very consistent shot placement.”
The second dual of the night ended with Ludington taking the win 8-0 against Western Michigan Christian.
“Playing well was our No. 4 singles player, Claire Shoup, who continues to show patience in her game,” said Brown. “The team of Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley played well in No. 1 doubles, with their good volleys and overheads.”
The Oriole netters are back on the field when they host North Muskegon in a West Michigan Conference game at 4 p.m. Wednesday
Ludington 5, Sparta 3
Singles results
No. 1: Defeats Hannah Glanville (LHS). Libbi Schaffer (Sparta), 6-0, 6-0
When. 2: Horrigan defeats Alyssa (Sparta). Mia Pung (left), 2-6, 6-2, 10-6
Yes. 3: Defeats Jennah Skiba (LHS). Hanna Perry (Sparta) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Claire Shoup (left) defeats. Olivia Reister (Sparta) 7-5, 6-4
Double result
No. 1: Defeats Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley (left). Kenzie Howland/Kiersten Becker (Sparta) 6-2, 6-3
No. 2: Defeats Emillie Phillips/Sarah Gibson (LHS). Emma Gard/Gwen Rogers (Sparta), 6-3, 6-2
No. 3: Defeats Joanna Jacques/Abriel Reister (Sparta). Gabby Hockenberger/Annika Taranko (left), 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8
No. 4: Defeats Abbie Reister/Olivia Sella (Sparta). Avery Reed/Katie Shank (left) 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
Ludington 8, WMC 0
Singles results
No. 1: Defeats Glanville (LHS). Sophia Hendrie (WMC), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2: Pung (left) def. Kendal Young (WMC), 6-1, 6-0
Yes. 3: For (LHS) def. Estella Kuiper (WMC), 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Shoup (LHS) def. Damaris Rodriguez (WMC), 6-0, 6-0
Double result
No. 1: Sarto/Higley (LHS) def. Sydney Sytsema/Ella Hawke (WMC), 1-0
No. 2: Phillips/Gibson (LHS) def. Anna Morse/Isabel Post, (WMC) 6-3, 6-0
No. 3: Defeat Taranko/Hockenberger (LHS). Beymi Tapia/Meralee Detar (WMC), 6-1, 6-2
No. 4: Reed/Shank (LHS) def. Fall Alderink/Mady Larrison (WMC), 6-0, 6-0